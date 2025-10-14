Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

College Football Playoff Predictions Using the Coaches Poll

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 2

  • 3 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 3

  • 4 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies (SEC Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 4

  • 5 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 5

  • 6 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 6

  • 7 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 7

  • 8 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 8

  • 9 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 9

  • 10 Seed: LSU Tigers

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 10

  • 11 Seed: Tennessee Volunteers

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 11

  • 12 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 20

  • Projected First Round Byes

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Miami
    No. 3 Indiana
    No. 4 Texas A&M

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
    No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama
    No. 10 LSU vs. No. 7 Georgia
    No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 8 Texas Tech

  • First Team Out: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 12

  • Next Team Out: Oklahoma Sooners

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 13

  • On the Bubble: BYU Cougars

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 14

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

