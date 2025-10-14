Live NowLive
NCAAF · 4 hours ago

2025 College Football Bowl Projections After Week 7

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • Bahamas Bowl

    TBD

    Bowling Green Falcons vs. New Mexico State Aggies

    Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +1900

    New Mexico State Odds to Win the CUSA: +3300

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Salute to Veterans Bowl

    December 16, 2025

    Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

    Central Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1700

    Old Dominion Odds to Win the Sun Belt: +165

    Old Dominion Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

    Old Dominion National Championship Odds: +100000

  • Cure Bowl

    December 17, 2025

    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. San Diego State Aztecs

    Western Kentucky Odds to Win the CUSA: +200

    San Diego State Odds to Win the MWC: +1200

    San Diego State National Championship Odds: +100000

  • 68 Ventures Bowl

    December 17, 2025

    UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Western Michigan Broncos

    UL Monroe Odds to Win the SBC: +2500

    Western Michigan Odds to Win the SBC: +650

    Western Michigan National Championship Odds: N/A

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl

    December 19, 2025

    Buffalo Bulls vs. Texas State Bobcats

    Buffalo Odds to Win the MAC: +700

    Texas State Bobcats Odds to Win the SBC: +1000

    Texas State National Championship Odds: N/A

  • Gasparilla Bowl

    December 19, 2025

    Auburn Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave

    Auburn Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

    Auburn Odds to Make the CFP: +680

    Tulane Odds to win the AAC: +390

  • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

    December 22, 2025

    Utah State Aggies vs. Ohio Bobcats

    Utah State Odds to Win the MWC: +2000

    Utah State Odds to Make the CFP: N/A

    Ohio Bobcats Odds to Win the MAC: +310

  • Boca Raton Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Temple Owls

    Marshall Thundering Herd Odds to Win the SBC: +2000

    Temple Odds to Win the AAC: +3500

  • New Orleans Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

    Coastal Carolina Odds to Win the SBC: +15000

    Louisiana Tech Odds to Win the CUSA: +200

    Louisiana Tech Odds to Win the CUSA: +550

    Louisiana Tech Odds to Make the CFP: N/A

  • Frisco Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Rice Owls vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

    Rice Odds to Win the AAC: +30000

    Hawaii Odds to Win the MWC: +4500

  • Hawaii Bowl

    December 24, 2025

    Memphis Tigers vs. New Mexico State Aggies

    Memphis Tigers Odds to Win the AAC: +200

    New Mexico State Odds to Win the CUSA: +6500

  • GameAbove Sports Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets

    USC Odds to Win the Big Ten: +3500

    USC Odds to Make the CFP: +680

    USC National Championship Odds: +6500

    Toledo Odds to Win the MAC: +260

  • Rate Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats

    Michigan State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

    Arizona Odds to Win the Big 12: +3000

    Arizona Odds to Make the CFP: +2200

  • First Responder Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    North Texas vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

    North Texas Odds to Win the AAC: +390

    North Texas National Championship Odds: +100000

    Louisiana Odds to Win the SBC: +3000

  • Military Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Army Black Knights vs. Syracuse Orange

    Army Odds to Win the AAC: +30000

    Syracuse Odds to Win the ACC: +30000

  • Pinstripe Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Penn State Nittany Lions vs. California Golden Bears

    Penn State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +8000

    Penn State National Championship Odds: +100000

    California Odds to Win the ACC: +15000

  • Fenway Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates

    North Carolina State Odds to Win the ACC: +30000

    North Carolina State National Championship Odds: N/A

    East Carolina Odds to Win the AAC: +1100

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Kansas Jayhawks vs. Clemson Tigers

    Kansas Odds to Win the Big 12: +1300

    Clemson Odds to Win the ACC: +10000

    Clemson National Championship Odds: +100000

  • Arizona Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Miami (OH) Redhawks

    Fresno State Odds to Win the MWC: +700

    Fresno State Odds to Make the CFP: N/A

    Miami (OH) Odds to Win the MAC: +380

  • New Mexico Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Wyoming Cowboys vs. FIU Panthers

    Wyoming Odds to Win the MWC: +4000

    FIU Panthers Odds to Win the CUSA: +1100

  • Gator Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Missouri Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

    Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: +1100

    Missouri Odds to Make the CFP: +240

    Pittsburgh Odds to Win the ACC: +7500

  • Texas Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Texas Longhorns vs. Houston Cougars

    Texas Odds to Win the SEC: +800

    Houston Odds to Win the Big 12: +8000

  • Birmingham Bowl

    December 29, 2025

    Oklahoma Sooners vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    Oklahoma Odds to Win the SEC: +1900

    Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: +30000

  • Independence Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. TCU Horned Frogs

    Jacksonville State Odds to Win the CUSA: +500

    TCU Odds to Win the Big 12: +1300

    TCU Odds to Make the CFP: +3500

  • Music City Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: +4000

    Nebraska Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

    Mississippi State Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

  • Alamo Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars

    Iowa State Odds to Win the Big 12: +650

    Iowa State Odds to Make the CFP: +490

  • ReliaQuest Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

    South Carolina Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

    Illinois Odds to Win the Big Ten: +8000

    Illinois Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

  • Sun Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs

    Michigan Odds to Win the Big Ten: +900

    Michigan Odds to Make the CFP: +250

    SMU Mustangs Odds to Win the ACC: +2000

    SMU Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

  • Citrus Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Washington Huskies vs. Florida Gators

    Washington Odds to Win the Big Ten: +6000

    Washington Odds to Make the CFP: +1200

    Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +3300

  • Las Vegas Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Vanderbilt Odds to Win the SEC: +2700

    Vanderbilt Odds to Make the CFP: +370

    Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

  • Armed Forces Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Navy Midshipmen vs. Kennesaw State Owls

    Navy Odds to Win the AAC: +650

    Kennesaw State Odds to Win the CUSA: +430

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

    Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +600

    Arizona State Odds to Make the CFP: +390

    Arizona State National Championship Odds: +75000

  • Duke's Mayo Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

    Georgia Tech Odds to Win the ACC: +460

    Georgia Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +300

    Arkansas Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

  • Holiday Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars

    Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +4500

    Louisville Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

    BYU Odds to Win the Big 12: +1200

    BYU Odds to Make the CFP: +880

