Predicting the 12-Team Playoff Based on AP Top 25 Poll
John Canady
Host · Writer
First Team Out G6: Memphis Tigers
AP Rank: 22
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AP Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
AP Rank: 2
3 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers
AP Rank: 3
4 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies (SEC Champ)
AP Rank: 4
5 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels
AP Rank: 5
6 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
AP Rank: 6
7 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)
AP Rank: 7
8 Seed: Oregon Ducks
AP Rank: 8
9 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
AP Rank: 9
10 Seed: LSU Tigers
AP Rank: 10
11 Seed: Tennessee Volunteers
AP Rank: 11
12 Seed: South Florida Bulls (American Champ)
AP Rank: 19
Projected First Round Byes
Projected First Round Byes:
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Miami
No. 3 Indiana
No. 4 Texas A&M
Projected First Round Matchups
Projected First Round Matchups:
No. 12 South Florida vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama
No. 10 LSU vs. No. 7 Texas Tech
No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Oregon
First Team Out: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
AP Rank: 12
Next Team Out: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
AP Rank: 13
On the Bubble: Oklahoma Sooners
AP Rank: 14
First Team Out G6: Memphis Tigers
AP Rank: 22
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AP Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 9 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 9 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 9 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 9 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 9 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 9 hours ago
TJ Inman