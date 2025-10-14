ESPN Ranks College Football’s 11 Unbeaten Teams by Projected Wins
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
11) Navy Midshipmen
Projected Wins: 8.1
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Projected Wins: 12.0
2) Indiana Hoosiers
Projected Wins: 11.8
3) Miami Hurricanes
Projected Wins: 11.6
4) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Projected Wins: 11.5
5) Memphis Tigers
Projected Wins: 11.2
6) UNLV Rebels
Projected Wins: 10.4
7) Ole Miss Rebels
Projected Wins: 10.2
8) Texas A&M Aggies
Projected Wins: 9.9
9) BYU Cougars
Projected Wins: 9.8
10) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Projected Wins: 9.6
