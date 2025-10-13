Live NowLive
NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Predicting the 1st Loss for All 11 Undefeated College Football Teams

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

    College Football Playoffs - Semifinals

  • Ole Miss Rebels

    Week 8 - (+6.5) @ Georgia Bulldogs

  • UNLV Rebels

    Week 8 - (+11.5) @ Boise State Broncos

  • Texas A&M Aggies

    Week 9 - @ LSU Tigers

  • Memphis Tigers

    Week 9 - vs. South Florida Bulls

  • Navy Midshipmen

    Week 10 - @ North Texas Mean Green

  • Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Week 14 - vs. Georgia Bulldogs

  • Miami (FL) Hurricanes

    Week 15 - ACC Championship Game

  • Indiana Hoosiers

    Week 15 - Big Ten Championship Game

  • Texas Tech Red Raiders

    College Football Playoffs - Round 1

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

    College Football Playoffs - Semifinals

