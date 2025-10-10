Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

ESPN Ranks College Football’s 27 1-Loss Teams By Strength of Record

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 27) San Diego State Aztecs

    Strength of Record Rank: 61

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) Alabama Crimson Tide

    Strength of Record Rank: 10

  • 3) Georgia Bulldogs

    Strength of Record Rank: 12

  • 4) Vanderbilt Commodores

    Strength of Record Rank: 15

  • 5) LSU Tigers

    Strength of Record Rank: 16

  • 6) Michigan Wolverines

    Strength of Record Rank: 17

  • 7) South Florida Bulls

    Strength of Record Rank: 19

  • 8) Tulane Green Wave

    Strength of Record Rank: 20

  • 9) Cincinnati Bearcats

    Strength of Record Rank: 21

  • 10) Washington Huskies

    Strength of Record Rank: 22

  • 11) Iowa State Cyclones

    Strength of Record Rank: 23

  • 12) Arizona State Sun Devils

    Strength of Record Rank: 24

  • 13) Tennessee Volunteers

    Strength of Record Rank: 27

  • 14) Louisville Cardinals

    Strength of Record Rank: 28

  • 15) Nebraska Conrhuskers

    Strength of Record Rank: 29

  • 16) TCU Horned Frogs

    Strength of Record Rank: 30

  • 17) Old Dominion Monarchs

    Strength of Record Rank: 31

  • 18) USC Trojans

    Strength of Record Rank: 34

  • 19) Utah Utes

    Strength of Record Rank: 35

  • 20) Louisville Cardinals

    Strength of Record Rank: 37

  • 21) Houston Cougars

    Strength of Record Rank: 38

  • 22) Arizona Wildcats

    Strength of Record Rank: 40

  • 23) Fresno State Bulldogs

    Strength of Record Rank: 42

  • 24) Maryland Terrapins

    Strength of Record Rank: 44

  • 25) James Madison Dukes

    Strength of Record Rank: 49

  • 26) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

    Strength of Record Rank: 53

  • 27) San Diego State Aztecs

    Strength of Record Rank: 61

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Big Ten Week 7 Expert Picks and Best Bets for Friday & Saturday

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Danny Mogollon

ESPN Ranks Top 10 Freshmen Quarterbacks in College Football

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

John Canady

College Football Week 7 Picks: Saturday 3-Game Parlay

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

Grant White

College Football Week 7 Picks: Friday Night Lights Best Bets

NCAAF · 8 hours ago

Grant White

Power Ranking All 28 One-Loss Teams in College Football

NCAAF · 1 day ago

Grant White

The 10 Biggest Favorites in College Football This Week (Top 25 Matchups)

NCAAF · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

ESPN Ranks College Football's 15 Unbeaten Teams By Strength of Schedule

NCAAF · 1 day ago

John Canady

USA Today Reveals Top 25 Highest Paid College Football Head Coaches

NCAAF · 1 day ago

John Canady

College Football Week 7 Picks: Thursday Night Best Bets

NCAAF · 1 day ago

Grant White

ESPN's Updated SEC College Football Power Rankings Right Now

NCAAF · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff