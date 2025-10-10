ESPN Ranks College Football’s 27 1-Loss Teams By Strength of Record
John Canady
Host · Writer
27) San Diego State Aztecs
Strength of Record Rank: 61
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Illinois Fighting Illini
Strength of Record Rank: 9
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) Alabama Crimson Tide
Strength of Record Rank: 10
3) Georgia Bulldogs
Strength of Record Rank: 12
4) Vanderbilt Commodores
Strength of Record Rank: 15
5) LSU Tigers
Strength of Record Rank: 16
6) Michigan Wolverines
Strength of Record Rank: 17
7) South Florida Bulls
Strength of Record Rank: 19
8) Tulane Green Wave
Strength of Record Rank: 20
9) Cincinnati Bearcats
Strength of Record Rank: 21
10) Washington Huskies
Strength of Record Rank: 22
11) Iowa State Cyclones
Strength of Record Rank: 23
12) Arizona State Sun Devils
Strength of Record Rank: 24
13) Tennessee Volunteers
Strength of Record Rank: 27
14) Louisville Cardinals
Strength of Record Rank: 28
15) Nebraska Conrhuskers
Strength of Record Rank: 29
16) TCU Horned Frogs
Strength of Record Rank: 30
17) Old Dominion Monarchs
Strength of Record Rank: 31
18) USC Trojans
Strength of Record Rank: 34
19) Utah Utes
Strength of Record Rank: 35
20) Louisville Cardinals
Strength of Record Rank: 37
21) Houston Cougars
Strength of Record Rank: 38
22) Arizona Wildcats
Strength of Record Rank: 40
23) Fresno State Bulldogs
Strength of Record Rank: 42
24) Maryland Terrapins
Strength of Record Rank: 44
25) James Madison Dukes
Strength of Record Rank: 49
26) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Strength of Record Rank: 53
27) San Diego State Aztecs
Strength of Record Rank: 61
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Illinois Fighting Illini
Strength of Record Rank: 9
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.