ESPN Ranks College Football’s 15 Unbeaten Teams By Strength of Schedule
John Canady
Host · Writer
15) Navy Midshipmen
Strength of Schedule: 136
1) Miami Hurricanes
Strength of Schedule: 15
2) Texas A&M Aggies
Strength of Schedule: 18
3) Ohio State Buckeyes
Strength of Schedule: 34
4) Ole Miss Rebels
Strength of Schedule: 43
5) Oregon Ducks
Strength of Schedule: 47
6) Oklahoma Sooners
Strength of Schedule: 63
7) Indiana Hoosiers
Strength of Schedule: 70
8) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Strength of Schedule: 81
9) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Strength of Schedule: 102
10) BYU Cougars
Strength of Schedule: 104
11) Missouri Tigers
Strength of Schedule: 108
12) Memphis Tigers
Strength of Schedule: 127
13) North Texas Mean Green
Strength of Schedule: 132
14) UNLV Rebels
Strength of Schedule: 133
