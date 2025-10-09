ESPN’s Updated Big Ten College Football Power Rankings Right Now
18) UCLA Bruins
Record: 1-4 | FPI: -3.5
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Record: 5-0 | FPI: 24.9
2) Oregon Ducks
Record: 5-0 | FPI: 24.2
3) Indiana Hoosiers
Record: 5-0 | FPI: 21.4
4) USC Trojans
Record: 4-1 | FPI: 18.7
5) Michigan Wolverines
Record: 4-1 | FPI: 17.5
6) Penn State Nittany Lions
Record: 3-2 | FPI: 15.3
7) Nebraska Cornhuskers
Record: 4-1 | FPI: 13.1
8) Washington Huskies
Record: 4-1 | FPI: 10.8
9) Illinois Fighting Illini
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 10.4
10) Iowa Hawkeyes
Record: 3-2 | FPI: 9.0
11) Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Record: 3-2 | FPI: 4.8
12) Maryland Terrapins
Record: 4-1 | FPI: 4.5
13) Wisconsin Badgers
Record: 2-3 | FPI: 4.0
14) Michigan State Spartans
Record: 3-2 | FPI: 2.1
15) Minnesota Golden Gophers
Record: 3-2 | FPI: 0.5
16) Northwestern Wildcats
Record: 3-2 | FPI: -0.3
17) Purdue Boilermakers
Record: 2-3 | FPI: -1.9
