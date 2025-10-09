Ranking the 10 Most Disappointing College Football Teams Right Now
Sammy Jacobs
Host · Writer
1. UCLA Bruins (1-4,1-1)
The win over Penn State was a great moment for the UCLA Bruins, but it also begs the question of where this effort was against UNLV, New Mexico, and Northwestern. The Bruins fired Deshaun Foster after a 35-10 home loss to New Mexico, and the Rose Bowl was empty for the Penn State game. In a season where landing Nico Iamaleava brought hope, it has just been despair.
Win Total: O/U Opening 4.5 (-150/+125) Current 5.5 (+120/-145)
Ranking the 10 Most Disappointing College Football Teams Right Now
The college football regular season is nearing the halfway point, and there have been plenty of disappointments among fan bases across the country. Here are the ten most disappointing college football teams right now.
10. Syracuse Orange (3-3, 1-2)
The Orange came into the season with a win total projection of 5.5. The year started well, and a victory at Clemson moved Syracuse to 3-1, but a season-ending injury to quarterback Steve Angeli derailed the season. The Orange have lost the last two games, and relief doesn’t look like it’s coming.
Win Total: O/U 5.5 Opening (-115/-115) Current (+155/-185)
9. Florida Gators (2-3, 1-1)
One can argue that Florida is more disappointing than ninth, but they did just knock off Texas. Head coach Billy Napier found his way back onto the hot seat with an early home loss to South Florida, and DJ Lagway has not lived up to the hype at quarterback.
Win Total: O/U Opening 6.5 (-150/+115) Current 7.5 (+100/-120)
8. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-1)
The expectations were not high for the Razorbacks, but they still have not met them. A loss at Memphis and a blowout loss to Notre Dame led to the firing of head coach Sam Pittman. With games against No. 12 Tennessee and No. 5 Texas A&M on the horizon, it may get worse before it gets better.
Win Total: O/U Opening 5.5 (-120/-105) Current 5.5 (+120/-145)
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-4, 0-2)
Head coach Mike Gundy was fired early in the season as the Cowboys were embarrassed at Oregon and then were beaten at home by Tulsa. They could be the most disappointing team in the country, but it’s hard to be when expectations are super low.
Win Total: O/U Opening 5.5 (+140/-185) Current 5.5 (+140/-170)
6. UNC Tarheels (2-3, 0-1)
The Bill Belichick experiment has been an utter disaster. UNC is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The most disappointing thing may be that we won’t get to see this dumpster fire on Hulu. The only two wins have come against Richmond and Charlotte, and it may be a while before they secure another one.
Win Total: O/U Opening 7.5 (-130/+105) Current 7.5 (+140/-165)
5. Wisconsin Badgers (2-3, 0-2)
Everyone knew Wisconsin could struggle early with games against Alabama and Michigan, but to be 2-3 and 0-2 with another quarterback injury to Billy Edwards Jr. is very disappointing. A 27-10 home loss to Maryland had the Badger fans booing and chanting for Luke Fickell’s job. Things could get really ugly as Wisconsin still has to play Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, and Illinois. All teams ranked in the top 20.
Win Total: O/U Opening 5.5 (+130/-135) Current 5.5 (+140/-165)
4. Texas Longhorns (3-2, 0-1)
The Arch Manning Era is not off to the start people thought, and Texas is reeling. A 14-7 loss at Ohio State is nothing to be ashamed about, but Texas got spanked at Florida and hasn’t looked dominant. They have fallen out of the AP Top 25, and a loss next week to Oklahoma could make Longhorn fans crash out.
Win Total: O/U Opening 9.5 (-220/+170) Current 9.5 (-190/+155)
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-2, 0-2)
Is there a fan base that is more in despair than Penn State right now? Probably not. James Franklin’s squad brought back Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton, and Kaytron Allen to run it back and win a national title. They did capture the worst loss of the season so far, falling at UCLA. The loss does extreme damage to Penn State’s playoff hopes. After Northwestern this week, the Nittany Lions play at Iowa, at Ohio State, and host Indiana.
Win Total: O/U Opening 10.5 (+130/-165) Current 10.5 (+110/-135)
2. Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4, 1-1)
Another team to fire their coach less than four games into the season. The Hokies got throttled at home by Old Dominion and Vanderbilt. They have rebounded with wins over Wofford and NC State, but for a once-proud program, this is a disappointment.
Win Total: O/U Opening 6.5 (+110/-145) Current 6.5 (+110/-145)
