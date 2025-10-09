Ranking the 10 Most Disappointing College Football Teams Right Now

1. UCLA Bruins (1-4,1-1)

The win over Penn State was a great moment for the UCLA Bruins, but it also begs the question of where this effort was against UNLV, New Mexico, and Northwestern. The Bruins fired Deshaun Foster after a 35-10 home loss to New Mexico, and the Rose Bowl was empty for the Penn State game. In a season where landing Nico Iamaleava brought hope, it has just been despair.

Win Total: O/U Opening 4.5 (-150/+125) Current 5.5 (+120/-145)

