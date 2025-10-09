The 10 Biggest Favorites in College Football This Week (Top 25 Matchups)

‌



Who’s favored most in college football this week? We take a look at the top ten teams, their opponents, and point spreads from all key top 25 matchups.

1. (4) Ole Miss

Opponent: vs. Washington State

Point Spread: Ole Miss -32.5

2. (16) Notre Dame

Opponent: vs. NC State

Point Spread: Notre Dame -22.5

T-3. (1) Ohio State

Opponent: @ (17) Illinois

Point Spread: Ohio State -14.5

T-3. (13) Georgia Tech

Opponent: vs. Virginia Tech

Point Spread: Georgia Tech -14.5

T-3. (9) Texas Tech

Opponent: vs. Kansas

Point Spread: Texas Tech -14.5

6. (12) Tennessee

Opponent: vs. Arkansas

Point Spread: Tennessee -12.5

7. (25) Florida State

Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh

Point Spread: Florida State -10.5

8. (11) LSU

Opponent: vs. South Carolina

Point Spread: LSU -8.5

T-9. (3) Oregon

Opponent: vs. (7) Indiana

Point Spread: Oregon -7.5

T-9. (5) Texas A&M

Opponent: vs. Florida

Point Spread: Texas A&M -7.5

