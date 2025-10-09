The 10 Biggest Favorites in College Football This Week (Top 25 Matchups)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
Who’s favored most in college football this week? We take a look at the top ten teams, their opponents, and point spreads from all key top 25 matchups.
1. (4) Ole Miss
Opponent: vs. Washington State
Point Spread: Ole Miss -32.5
2. (16) Notre Dame
Opponent: vs. NC State
Point Spread: Notre Dame -22.5
T-3. (1) Ohio State
Opponent: @ (17) Illinois
Point Spread: Ohio State -14.5
T-3. (13) Georgia Tech
Opponent: vs. Virginia Tech
Point Spread: Georgia Tech -14.5
T-3. (9) Texas Tech
Opponent: vs. Kansas
Point Spread: Texas Tech -14.5
6. (12) Tennessee
Opponent: vs. Arkansas
Point Spread: Tennessee -12.5
7. (25) Florida State
Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh
Point Spread: Florida State -10.5
8. (11) LSU
Opponent: vs. South Carolina
Point Spread: LSU -8.5
T-9. (3) Oregon
Opponent: vs. (7) Indiana
Point Spread: Oregon -7.5
T-9. (5) Texas A&M
Opponent: vs. Florida
Point Spread: Texas A&M -7.5
