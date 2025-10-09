Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

The 10 Biggest Favorites in College Football This Week (Top 25 Matchups)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


Who’s favored most in college football this week? We take a look at the top ten teams, their opponents, and point spreads from all key top 25 matchups.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. (4) Ole Miss

Opponent: vs. Washington State

Point Spread: Ole Miss -32.5

2. (16) Notre Dame

Opponent: vs. NC State

Point Spread: Notre Dame -22.5

T-3. (1) Ohio State

Opponent: @ (17) Illinois

Point Spread: Ohio State -14.5

T-3. (13) Georgia Tech

Opponent: vs. Virginia Tech

Point Spread: Georgia Tech -14.5

T-3. (9) Texas Tech

Opponent: vs. Kansas

Point Spread: Texas Tech -14.5

6. (12) Tennessee

Opponent: vs. Arkansas

Point Spread: Tennessee -12.5

7. (25) Florida State

Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh

Point Spread: Florida State -10.5

8. (11) LSU

Opponent: vs. South Carolina

Point Spread: LSU -8.5

T-9. (3) Oregon

Opponent: vs. (7) Indiana

Point Spread: Oregon -7.5

T-9. (5) Texas A&M

Opponent: vs. Florida

Point Spread: Texas A&M -7.5

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Power Ranking All 28 One-Loss Teams in College Football

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Grant White

ESPN Ranks College Football's 15 Unbeaten Teams By Strength of Schedule

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

USA Today Reveals Top 25 Highest Paid College Football Head Coaches

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

College Football Week 7 Picks: Thursday Night Best Bets

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Grant White

ESPN's Updated SEC College Football Power Rankings Right Now

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

ESPN's Updated Big Ten College Football Power Rankings Right Now

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

2026 NFL Draft Odds: Kalshi Ranks Top 15 Players for No. 1 Slot

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Paul Connor

Week 7 College Football Predictions for All 18 Top 25 Matchups

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Ranking the 10 Most Disappointing College Football Teams Right Now

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

Sammy Jacobs

College Football Week 7: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

John Canady