NCAAF · 5 hours ago

USA Today Reveals Top 25 Highest Paid College Football Head Coaches

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 25) Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

    Total Pay: $7,442,000

    Conference: Big 12

  • 2) Ryan Day, Ohio State

    Total Pay: $12,575,000

    Conference: Big Ten

  • 3) Lincoln Riley, USC

    Total Pay: $11,537,560

    Conference: Big Ten

  • 4) Dabo Swinney, Clemson

    Total Pay: $11,447,025

    Conference: ACC

  • 5) Steve Sarkisian, Texas

    Total Pay: $10,800,000

    Conference: SEC

  • 6) Dan Lanning, Oregon

    Total Pay: $10,400,000

    Conference: Big Ten

  • 7) Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

    Total Pay: $10,250,000

    Conference: SEC

  • 8) Brian Kelly, LSU

    Total Pay: $1o,175,000

    Conference: SEC

  • 9) Bill Belichick, North Carolina

    Total Pay: $10,100,000

    Conference: ACC

  • 10) Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

    Total Pay: $9,000,000

    Conference: SEC

  • 11) Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

    Total Pay: $9,000,000

    Conference: SEC

  • 12) Josh Heupel, Tennessee

    Total Pay: $9,000,000

    Conference: SEC

  • 13) Mark Stoops, Kentucky

    Total Pay: $9,000,000

    Conference: SEC

  • 14) Deion Sanders, Colorado

    Total Pay: $8,975,000

    Conference: Big 12

  • 15) Matt Rhule, Nebraska

    Total Pay: $8,500,000

    Conference: Big Ten

  • 16) James Franklin, Penn State

    Total Pay: $8,500,000

    Conference: Big Ten

  • 17) Mario Cristobal, Miami

    Total Pay: $8,302,883

    Conference: ACC

  • 18) Curt Cignetti, Indiana

    Total Pay: $8,300,000

    Conference: Big Ten

  • 19) Bret Bielema, Illinois

    Total Pay: $8,200,000

    Conference: Big Ten

  • 20) Shane Beamer, South Carolina

    Total Pay: $8,150,000

    Conference: SEC

  • 21) Luke Fickell, Wisconsin

    Total Pay: $7,825,000

    Conference: Big Ten

  • 22) Jedd Fisch, Washington

    Total Pay: $7,575,024

    Conference: Big Ten

  • 23) Brent Venables, Oklahoma

    Total Pay: $7,552,750

    Conference: SEC

  • 24) Billy Napier, Florida

    Total Pay: $7,470,000

    Conference: SEC

  • 25) Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

    Total Pay: $7,442,000

    Conference: Big 12

