USA Today Reveals Top 25 Highest Paid College Football Head Coaches
John Canady
Host · Writer
1) Kirby Smart, Georgia
Total Pay: $13,282,580
Conference: SEC
2) Ryan Day, Ohio State
Total Pay: $12,575,000
Conference: Big Ten
3) Lincoln Riley, USC
Total Pay: $11,537,560
Conference: Big Ten
4) Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Total Pay: $11,447,025
Conference: ACC
5) Steve Sarkisian, Texas
Total Pay: $10,800,000
Conference: SEC
6) Dan Lanning, Oregon
Total Pay: $10,400,000
Conference: Big Ten
7) Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
Total Pay: $10,250,000
Conference: SEC
8) Brian Kelly, LSU
Total Pay: $1o,175,000
Conference: SEC
9) Bill Belichick, North Carolina
Total Pay: $10,100,000
Conference: ACC
10) Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
Total Pay: $9,000,000
Conference: SEC
11) Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
Total Pay: $9,000,000
Conference: SEC
12) Josh Heupel, Tennessee
Total Pay: $9,000,000
Conference: SEC
13) Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Total Pay: $9,000,000
Conference: SEC
14) Deion Sanders, Colorado
Total Pay: $8,975,000
Conference: Big 12
15) Matt Rhule, Nebraska
Total Pay: $8,500,000
Conference: Big Ten
16) James Franklin, Penn State
Total Pay: $8,500,000
Conference: Big Ten
17) Mario Cristobal, Miami
Total Pay: $8,302,883
Conference: ACC
18) Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Total Pay: $8,300,000
Conference: Big Ten
19) Bret Bielema, Illinois
Total Pay: $8,200,000
Conference: Big Ten
20) Shane Beamer, South Carolina
Total Pay: $8,150,000
Conference: SEC
21) Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
Total Pay: $7,825,000
Conference: Big Ten
22) Jedd Fisch, Washington
Total Pay: $7,575,024
Conference: Big Ten
23) Brent Venables, Oklahoma
Total Pay: $7,552,750
Conference: SEC
24) Billy Napier, Florida
Total Pay: $7,470,000
Conference: SEC
