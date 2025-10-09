College Football Week 7: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

‌



Heading into Week 7 of the college football season, the race in the SEC continues to heat up. Here’s a look at the top conference showdowns entering the weekend, including predictions for each matchup.

No. 8 Alabama (-3.5) vs. No. 14 Missouri

Noon ET | ABC

Alabama heads on the road for another SEC showdown against Missouri in Week 7. Bama is entering this matchup fresh off an impressive win over Vandy, as Kalen DeBoer’s squad continues to rise in the rankings. Missouri has the opportunity to prove its undefeated record isn’t a fluke, especially with home-field advantage being on the Tigers’ side. Despite that, the momentum behind the Crimson Tide as of late makes it hard to bet against one of the hottest teams in the nation.

Prediction: Alabama 37, Missouri 27

Washington State vs. No. 4 Ole Miss (-33.5)

Ole Miss heads into this matchup coming off a much-deserved bye week following its strong start to the season. Lane Kiffin’s team hopes to prove they’re a genuine title contender as the College Football Playoff race continues, but to do that, they’ll need to avoid dropping games that should be automatic wins, a problem they ran into last year. This season’s Rebels don’t seem to have that problem, and assuming Ole Miss continues their dominance, expect a statement win at home.

Prediction: Ole Miss 48, Washington State 13

12:45 PM ET | SECN

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas (-1.5)

The Red River Rivalry continues on Saturday when the Sooners travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Longhorns. Oklahoma enters this matchup with the hopes that star quarterback John Mateer can return to the lineup in what could be a season-defining showdown. Meanwhile, Texas enters this matchup coming off a horrendous loss to an unranked Florida team, which now puts their postseason chances at risk. This matchup could genuinely go either way, but I’ll take the odds that the home team comes out on top.

Prediction: Texas 27, Oklahoma 23

3:30 PM ET | ABC

Arkansas vs. No. 12 Tennessee (-12.5)

4:15 PM ET | SECN

Arkansas had the opportunity to reset during its bye week, which was much needed following the firing of head coach Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks are desperately looking to salvage their season, but their path to do so only gets harder with a battle on the road against a ranked Tennessee team on the horizon. Josh Heupel’s Vols have playoff aspirations, and if they hope to remain in the mix of a tight conference race, falling to Arkansas won’t be an option.

Prediction: Tennessee 45, Arkansas 17

Florida vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (-7.5)

7:00 PM ET | ESPN

Florida is riding high following their upset win against Texas in Week 6. The Gators desperately needed that victory, not only to salvage their season but also to extend Billy Napier’s job for at least one week longer. However, Florida won’t get the chance to celebrate too long with a matchup against a surging Texas A&M team on the horizon. The Aggies are looking to avoid a late-season collapse like last year, and with Florida’s big win in Week 6, there’s no way that Mike Elko’s team won’t be ready to go.

Prediction: Texas A&M 31, Florida 23

No. 10 Georgia (-3.5) vs. Auburn

7:30 PM ET | ABC

Georgia dropped their first game of the season a couple of weeks back to Alabama, and as a result, the Bulldogs have a new sense of urgency to finish the season perfect. Against a feisty Auburn team, Kirby Smart’s squad will have its hands full. However, considering what they’ve shown in weeks past, Georgia seems battle-tested and ready to go on the road in a hostile environment and steal a win.

Prediction: Georgia 27, Auburn 20

South Carolina vs. No. 11 LSU (-8.5)

7:45 PM ET | SECN

Last season, South Carolina and LSU were responsible for not only one of the most exciting games of the season, but one of the most controversial. The Gamecocks narrowly upset the Tigers last year, and with several returning players on each side, expect both teams to be preparing for a dog fight. LSU has a lot to prove following their previous loss to Ole Miss, but USC is fighting for their season with two losses already on the record. This matchup could come down to the wire, but with the Tigers being on their home field in Death Valley, it’s hard to bet against LSU.

Prediction: LSU 34, South Carolina 30

