College Football Week 7 Picks: Saturday 3-Game Parlay

College football is back, baby! From now until the start of December, we will be keeping a close eye on all the action, sharing our expert analysis and betting insights every week. Stay up to date with the top picks, predictions, and betting advice for all things college football.

Check out what bets we’re targeting with our Week 7 selections!

Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field Location: Columbia, MO

Columbia, MO Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Spread: ALA -2.5 | Total: 51.5

ALA -2.5 | 51.5 Moneyline: ALA -150 | MIZZ +130

Saturday’s slate is chalk-full of crucial Top 25 battles. Arguably, none more so than the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the 14th-ranked Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field. Alabama cannot afford another loss, but Mizzou is desperately trying to prove that it’s for real.

While Bama’s first loss came against a non-conference opponent, the SEC has evolved into an unforgiving battleground where one conference loss could cost you a spot in the championship game. With that, the Crimson Tide barely held its own against perennial underachiever Vanderbilt last week. They needed three turnovers and ten fourth-quarter points, including a fourth-down conversion with 20 seconds to play, to cover the spread. While they’ve looked solid at times, Bama’s advantage evaporates on the road.

Conversely, the Tigers have been kicking ass and taking names since the start of the season. Missouri has dispatched two Power Four opponents, including a nine-point home win over South Carolina in SEC play. Mizzou’s most significant advantage has been its rushing attack, producing an average of 292.0 yards per game. That should help them expose Alabama’s most glaring weakness: its rush defense, which gives up an average of 155.4 yards per game.

Mizzou will turn to the ground with frequency, wearing down Alabama’s porous rush defense. That will necessitate more involvement from Alabama’s passing attack, playing right into Missouri’s defensive strength. We’re betting the Tigers win convincingly in this one.

Leg 1: Missouri +130

Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Spread: TTU -14.5 | Total: 58.5

TTU -14.5 | 58.5 Moneyline: TTU -700 | KU +450

People keep waiting for the other shoe to drop, but the Texas Tech Red Raiders continue to prove they are the class of the Big 12 and a top playoff contender. They’ll continue to flex their offensive muscles in a conference showdown versus the Kansas Jayhawks.

Texas Tech is doing everything right on offense. This is a team that’s gone north of 34 points in all five games this season, producing an average of 353.4 passing and 205.0 rushing yards per game. Not surprisingly, they rank first in passing, 29th in rushing, and produce more points than any other program in the country. We’ve seen teams wield either a passing or rushing advantage, but few teams have operated a total offense as efficiently as the Red Raiders.

That poses a big problem for the Jayhawks in Week 7. Kansas has faltered on the defensive side of the ball. They sit in the bottom half of the rankings in pass and rush defense, contributing to the 80th-ranked total defense in the FBS. While they navigated past inferior competition early in the campaign, Missouri hung 42 on the Jayhawks and Cincinnati put up 37 a few weeks later.

Texas Tech will have no problem disposing of the Jayhawks on Saturday. However, we do like Kansas’ chances of getting its offense moving. This is still a team that ranks in the top 40 in total and scoring offense. With that, this game should have no problem eclipsing the 58.5-point total.

Leg 2: Over 58.5

Stadium: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Where to Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Spread: APP -2.5 | Total: 55.5

APP -2.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: APP -140 | GAST +120

Far from the most glamorous matchup on the Week 7 schedule, the Georgia State Panthers host the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Sun Belt action. This line doesn’t reflect the Mountaineers’ advantage, indicating that we should look to the favorites on Saturday.

Appalachian State has lost to Southern Miss and Boise State in recent weeks. Nevertheless, they can press their advantages on both sides of the ball against the Panthers. The Mountaineers have a formidable offense, averaging 419.4 yards per game. Their 53rd ranking in total offense is substantially ahead of their 98th ranking in scoring offense, implying they are progression candidates over their upcoming games.

At the same time, Appalachian State employs a rigid defensive standard. The SBC contenders have held opponents to 350.4 yards per game this season, with just 87.0 of those coming on the ground. That should negate Georgia State’s anemic 328.4 total yards per game, while also allowing Appalachian State to exploit the Panthers’ 128th-ranked total defense.

The Mountaineers’ path to victory is relatively unobstructed, and they should have no problem cashing as road favorites against a weak Georgia State side. We’re laying the points, but exotic bettors could see value in backing an alternate line up to at least -6.5.

Leg 3: Appalachian State -2.5

