Ranking the 12 Most-Likely College Football Playoff Teams Right Now
Grant White
Host · Writer
First Eliminated (Group of Five) - Memphis Tigers
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +235
National Championship Odds: +50000
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champions)
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: N/A
National Championship Odds: +350
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (ACC Champions)
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -2500
National Championship Odds: +850
3. Indiana Hoosiers
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -2000
National Championship Odds: +1000
4. Texas A&M Aggies (SEC Champions)
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -340
National Championship Odds: +1300
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -470
National Championship Odds: +700
6. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -450
National Championship Odds: +1700
7. Ole Miss Rebels
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -162
National Championship Odds: +2200
8. Oregon Ducks
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -250
National Championship Odds: +1200
9. Georgia Bulldogs
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -225
National Championship Odds: +1000
10. LSU Tigers
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +210
National Championship Odds: +3500
11. Tennessee Volunteers
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +330
National Championship Odds: +7000
12. South Florida Bulls (AAC Champions)
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +300
National Championship Odds: +60000
First Eliminated (Power Four): Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +270
National Championship Odds: +12500
First Eliminated (Group of Five) - Memphis Tigers
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +235
National Championship Odds: +50000
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champions)
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: N/A
National Championship Odds: +350
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 3 days ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 3 days ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 days ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 days ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 3 days ago
Grant White