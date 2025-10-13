Live NowLive
NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Ranking the 12 Most-Likely College Football Playoff Teams Right Now

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • First Eliminated (Group of Five) - Memphis Tigers

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +235

    National Championship Odds: +50000

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (ACC Champions)

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -2500

    National Championship Odds: +850

  • 3. Indiana Hoosiers

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -2000

    National Championship Odds: +1000

  • 4. Texas A&M Aggies (SEC Champions)

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -340

    National Championship Odds: +1300

  • 5. Alabama Crimson Tide

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -470

    National Championship Odds: +700

  • 6. Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -450

    National Championship Odds: +1700

  • 7. Ole Miss Rebels

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -162

    National Championship Odds: +2200

  • 8. Oregon Ducks

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -250

    National Championship Odds: +1200

  • 9. Georgia Bulldogs

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -225

    National Championship Odds: +1000

  • 10. LSU Tigers

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +210

    National Championship Odds: +3500

  • 11. Tennessee Volunteers

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +330

    National Championship Odds: +7000

  • 12. South Florida Bulls (AAC Champions)

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +300

    National Championship Odds: +60000

  • First Eliminated (Power Four): Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +270

    National Championship Odds: +12500

