Joel Klatt Reveals Top 10 College Football Rankings Ahead of Week 8
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
5) Ole Miss Rebels
Week 8 Matchup: Georgia
AP Rank: 5
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 8 Matchup: Wisconsin
AP Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) Indiana Hoosiers
Week 8 Matchup: Michigan State
AP Rank: 3
3) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Week 8 Matchup: Louisville
AP Rank: 2
4) Texas A&M Aggies
Week 8 Matchup: Arkansas
AP Rank: 4
5) Alabama Crimson Tide
Week 8 Matchup: Tennessee
AP Rank: 6
6) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Week 8 Matchup: Arizona State
AP Rank: 7
7) Oregon Ducks
Week 8 Matchup: Rutgers
AP Rank: 8
8) Georgia Bulldogs
Week 8 Matchup: Ole Miss
AP Rank: 9
9) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Week 8 Matchup: USC
AP Rank: 13
5) Ole Miss Rebels
Week 8 Matchup: Georgia
AP Rank: 5
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 8 Matchup: Wisconsin
AP Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 22 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff