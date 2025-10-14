Ranking the 25 Teams Best Positioned to Make the College Football Playoff
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
25) Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati Bearcats To Make the College Football Playoff: +820
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes To Make the College Football Playoff: Not Available
2) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes To Make the College Football Playoff: -2500
3) Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers To Make the College Football Playoff: -2000
4) Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide To Make the College Football Playoff: -470
5) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders To Make the College Football Playoff: -450
6) Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies To Make the College Football Playoff: -325
7) Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks To Make the College Football Playoff: -260
8) Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs To Make the College Football Playoff: -220
9) Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels To Make the College Football Playoff: -160
10) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish To Make the College Football Playoff: -142
11) Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns To Make the College Football Playoff: +128
12) LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers To Make the College Football Playoff: +210
13) Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners To Make the College Football Playoff: +220
14) Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers To Make the College Football Playoff: +235
15) Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers To Make the College Football Playoff: +245
16) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets To Make the College Football Playoff: +270
17) South Florida Bulls
South Florida Bulls To Make the College Football Playoff: +300
18) Tulane Green Wave
Tulane Green Wave To Make the College Football Playoff: +310
19) Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers To Make the College Football Playoff: +340
20) USC Trojans
USC Trojans To Make the College Football Playoff: +360
21) Utah Utes
Utah Utes To Make the College Football Playoff: +390
22) Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores To Make the College Football Playoff: +420
23) Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies To Make the College Football Playoff: +630
24) BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars To Make the College Football Playoff: +820
