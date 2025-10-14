Live NowLive
NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Ranking the 25 Teams Best Positioned to Make the College Football Playoff

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 25) Cincinnati Bearcats

    Cincinnati Bearcats To Make the College Football Playoff: +820

  • 2) Miami (FL) Hurricanes

    Miami (FL) Hurricanes To Make the College Football Playoff: -2500

  • 3) Indiana Hoosiers

    Indiana Hoosiers To Make the College Football Playoff: -2000

  • 4) Alabama Crimson Tide

    Alabama Crimson Tide To Make the College Football Playoff: -470

  • 5) Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Texas Tech Red Raiders To Make the College Football Playoff: -450

  • 6) Texas A&M Aggies

    Texas A&M Aggies To Make the College Football Playoff: -325

  • 7) Oregon Ducks

    Oregon Ducks To Make the College Football Playoff: -260

  • 8) Georgia Bulldogs

    Georgia Bulldogs To Make the College Football Playoff: -220

  • 9) Ole Miss Rebels

    Ole Miss Rebels To Make the College Football Playoff: -160

  • 10) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Notre Dame Fighting Irish To Make the College Football Playoff: -142

  • 11) Texas Longhorns

    Texas Longhorns To Make the College Football Playoff: +128

  • 12) LSU Tigers

    LSU Tigers To Make the College Football Playoff: +210

  • 13) Oklahoma Sooners

    Oklahoma Sooners To Make the College Football Playoff: +220

  • 14) Memphis Tigers

    Memphis Tigers To Make the College Football Playoff: +235

  • 15) Missouri Tigers

    Missouri Tigers To Make the College Football Playoff: +245

  • 16) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets To Make the College Football Playoff: +270

  • 17) South Florida Bulls

    South Florida Bulls To Make the College Football Playoff: +300

  • 18) Tulane Green Wave

    Tulane Green Wave To Make the College Football Playoff: +310

  • 19) Tennessee Volunteers

    Tennessee Volunteers To Make the College Football Playoff: +340

  • 20) USC Trojans

    USC Trojans To Make the College Football Playoff: +360

  • 21) Utah Utes

    Utah Utes To Make the College Football Playoff: +390

  • 22) Vanderbilt Commodores

    Vanderbilt Commodores To Make the College Football Playoff: +420

  • 23) Washington Huskies

    Washington Huskies To Make the College Football Playoff: +630

  • 24) BYU Cougars

    BYU Cougars To Make the College Football Playoff: +820

