College Football Week 8 Picks: Tuesday Night Best Bets

Where to Watch New Mexico State Aggies vs. Liberty Flames

Stadium: Williamsburg Stadium

Williamsburg Stadium Location: Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, VA Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: LIB -9.5 | Total: 46.5

LIB -9.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: LIB -375 | NMST +300

The Liberty Flames are trying to revive their Conference USA Championship aspirations, and they’ll get the chance to move up the standings in Tuesday night’s tilt versus the New Mexico State Aggies. Both programs are sitting 1-1 in conference play, but the Flames have a sincere advantage over the visiting Aggies.

Liberty was elevated by the return of Ethan Vasko last week. The dual-threat quarterback led his team to over 400 yards of total offense, while also putting up their highest point total since Week 2. An improved performance is expected in Week 8, as the Flames settle in at home against the 107th-ranked total defense in the FBS.

Further, we’re not expecting much fight from the visitors in tonight’s CUSA showdown. New Mexico State employs a one-dimensional offense, with 234.4 of its 311.6 total yards coming via the pass. That plays into Liberty’s most pronounced defensive strength, as the Flames have held opponents to just 144.2 passing yards per game.

The Flames should burn bright at Williamsburg Stadium, and New Mexico’s offense won’t be able to keep pace. We’re laying the points with Liberty in this one.

Best Bet: Liberty -9.5 -118

Where to Watch Arkansas State RedWolves vs. South Alabama Jaguars

Stadium: Hanock Whitney Stadium

Hanock Whitney Stadium Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Spread: USA -7.5 | Total: 57.5

USA -7.5 | 57.5 Moneyline: USA -260 | ARST +215

The 1-5 South Alabama Jaguars host the 2-4 Arkansas State Redwolves in Tuesday night Sun Belt action. A win for either program breathes new life into their bowl game aspirations, and we expect both offenses to be ready to shine in this intra-conference battle.

South Alabama’s first six games of the season have been somewhat underwhelming. The Jaguars’ lone win came against FCS Morgan State, and they have otherwise struggled to keep pace with middle-of-the-pack Group of 5 teams. South Alabama relies almost exclusively on the ground game, churning out 202.5 yards per game while accounting for 53.2% of its offensive production.

The RedWolves’ defense is one of the worst in the country, and they are vulnerable against the run. However, Arkansas State has embraced the passing game in 2025, ranking in the top half of the FBS in passing yards per game and yards per passing attempt. The Jaguars have failed to contain similar passing attacks, pointing toward another strong performance from Jaylen Raynor.

Defense will be an afterthought in this SBC clash. Both teams can execute on offense, pointing toward a high-scoring affair in Mobile.

Best Bet: Over 57.5 -115

Where to Watch Florida International Panthers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Where to Watch: ESPNU

ESPNU Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Spread: WKU -9.5 | Total: 55.5

WKU -9.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: WKU -370 | FIU +300

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have re-emerged as a Group of 5 powerhouse this season. The CUSA frontrunners are off to a 5-1 start this season, both straight up and against the spread. Conversely, the FIU Panthers have encountered some resistance recently, dropping three of their previous four. Those diverging paths carry these teams in opposite directions in Week 8.

WKU’s success is premised on an elite passing attack. The Hilltoppers average 295.0 passing yards per game, the 11th-most in the FBS, which they have used to average 33.7 points per game. Predictably, they’ve been even more efficient in their friendly confines, putting up 308.5 passing yards and 36.0 points per game.

Don’t expect the Panthers to have any answers on defense. FIU ranks as the 117th total and 122nd scoring defense in the country. Those concerns have been exacerbated in recent outings, with FIU giving up 527 yards and 51 points to UConn last time out and 34 or more points in three of its previous four.

Western Kentucky will have no problem putting up a crooked number on the Panthers. Moreover, Florida International’s 113th-ranked scoring offense won’t do enough to stay close. This one could get out of hand early, and the Hilltoppers will inch closer to a spot in the CUSA Championship Game.

Best Bet: Western Kentucky -9.5 -122

It’s a chalky-looking Tuesday night slate, and for good reason. All three favorites have a measurable advantage over the visitors in tonight’s action. We’re backing Liberty and Western Kentucky as home chalk, while taking the over between South Alabama and Arkansas State.

