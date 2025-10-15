College Football Top 25 Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 8
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
25) WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +15000
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) QB Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +320
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +340
3) QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +430
4) QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1500
5) WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1500
6) QB Marcel Reed,Texas A&M Aggies
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2000
7) QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
8) QB Devon Dampier, Utah Utes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
9) QB Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
10) QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
11) QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
12) QB Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000
13) QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000
14) QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
15) QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
16) QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500
17) QB Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500
18) RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500
19) QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500
20) QB John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +10000
21) QB Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +10000
22) QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +10000
23) QB Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati Bearcats
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +10000
24) QB Kevin Jennings, SMU Mustangs
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +15000
25) WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +15000
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) QB Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +320
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 18 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 19 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
John Canady