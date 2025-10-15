Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

College Football Top 25 Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 8

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 25) WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +15000

  • 2) QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +340

  • 3) QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +430

  • 4) QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1500

  • 5) WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1500

  • 6) QB Marcel Reed,Texas A&M Aggies

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2000

  • 7) QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500

  • 8) QB Devon Dampier, Utah Utes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500

  • 9) QB Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500

  • 10) QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500

  • 11) QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500

  • 12) QB Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000

  • 13) QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000

  • 14) QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000

  • 15) QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000

  • 16) QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500

  • 17) QB Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500

  • 18) RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500

  • 19) QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500

  • 20) QB John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +10000

  • 21) QB Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +10000

  • 22) QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +10000

  • 23) QB Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati Bearcats

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +10000

  • 24) QB Kevin Jennings, SMU Mustangs

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +15000

