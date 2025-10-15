ESPN Ranks College Football’s 11 Unbeaten Teams by Most Likely to Make the CFP
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
11) Navy Midshipmen
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 1.3%
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 95.6%
2) Indiana Hoosiers
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 92.7%
3) Miami Hurricanes
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 78.9%
4) Texas A&M Aggies
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 78.6%
5) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 78.6%
6) Ole Miss Rebels
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 59.5%
7) Memphis Tigers
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 43.1%
8) BYU Cougars
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 37.7%
9) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 18.6%
10) UNLV Rebels
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 8.7%
