ESPN’s Updated SEC College Football Power Rankings Right Now
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
16) Kentucky Wildcats
Record: 2-3 | FPI: 4.6
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Alabama Crimson Tide
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 22.4
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) Georgia Bulldogs
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 21.5
3) Texas Longhorns
Record: 4-2 | FPI: 20.9
4) Texas A&M Aggies
Record: 6-0 | FPI: 17.8
5) Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 6-0 | FPI: 16.9
6) Tennessee Volunteers
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 16.9
7) Missouri Tigers
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 15.5
8) Vanderbilt Commodores
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 15.3
9) LSU Tigers
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 15.2
10) Oklahoma Sooners
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 14.4
11) Auburn Tigers
Record: 3-3 | FPI: 11.9
12) Florida Gators
Record: 2-4 | FPI: 10.8
13) South Carolina Gamecocks
Record: 3-3 | FPI: 9.9
14) Arkansas Razorbacks
Record: 2-4 | FPI: 8.7
15) Mississippi State Bulldogs
Record: 4-2 | FPI: 6.0
16) Kentucky Wildcats
Record: 2-3 | FPI: 4.6
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Alabama Crimson Tide
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 22.4
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 18 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 19 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
John Canady