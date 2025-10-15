ESPN’s Updated Big Ten College Football Power Rankings Right Now
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
18) Purdue Boilermakers
Record: 2-4 | FPI: -2.4
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Record: 6-0 | FPI: 25.9
2) Indiana Hoosiers
Record: 6-0 | FPI: 22.8
3) Oregon Ducks
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 21.9
4) USC Trojans
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 19.4
5) Michigan Wolverines
Record: 4-2 | FPI: 15.3
6) Penn State Nittany Lions
Record: 3-3 | FPI: 13.1
7) Washington Huskies
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 13.0
8) Nebraska Cornhuskers
Record: 5-1 | FPI: 11.9
9) Iowa Hawkeyes
Record: 4-2 | FPI: 11.1
10) Illinois Fighting Illini
Record: 5-2 | FPI: 10.3
11) Maryland Terrapins
Record: 4-2 | FPI: 4.4
12) Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Record: 3-3 | FPI: 4.0
13) Northwestern Wildcats
Record: 4-2 | FPI: 2.2
14) Minnesota Golden Gophers
Record: 4-2 | FPI: 0.7
15) Wisconsin Badgers
Record: 2-4 | FPI: 0.1
16) UCLA Bruins
Record: 2-4 | FPI: 0.0
17) Michigan State Spartans
Record: 3-3 | FPI: -1.7
