12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on Simulated BCS
John Canady
Host · Writer
First Team Out G6: South Florida Bulls
BCS Score: 0.2050
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
BCS Score: 0.9954
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers
BCS Score: 0.9174
3 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
BCS Score: 0.9160
4 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies (SEC Champ)
BCS Score: 0.8558
5 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels
BCS Score: 0.8242
6 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
BCS Score: 0.7749
7 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)
BCS Score: 0.7214
8 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
BCS Score: 0.6899
9 Seed: Oregon Ducks
BCS Score: 0.6438
10 Seed: LSU Tigers
BCS Score: 0.6110
11 Seed: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
BCS Score: 0.5001
12 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)
BCS Score: 0.2057
Projected First Round Byes
Projected First Round Byes:
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Miami
No. 4 Texas A&M
Projected First Round Matchups
Projected First Round Matchups:
No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
No. 11 Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Alabama
No. 10 LSU vs. No. 7 Texas Tech
No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 8 Georgia
First Team Out: Tennessee Volunteers
BCS Score: 0.4880
Next Team Out: BYU Cougars
BCS Score: 0.4564
On the Bubble: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
BCS Score: 0.4484
First Team Out G6: South Florida Bulls
BCS Score: 0.2050
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
BCS Score: 0.9954
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff