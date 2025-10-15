Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on Simulated BCS

John Canady

Host · Writer

  First Team Out G6: South Florida Bulls

    BCS Score: 0.2050

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers

    BCS Score: 0.9174

  • 3 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    BCS Score: 0.9160

  • 4 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies (SEC Champ)

    BCS Score: 0.8558

  • 5 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels

    BCS Score: 0.8242

  • 6 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

    BCS Score: 0.7749

  • 7 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)

    BCS Score: 0.7214

  • 8 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    BCS Score: 0.6899

  • 9 Seed: Oregon Ducks 

    BCS Score: 0.6438

  • 10 Seed: LSU Tigers

    BCS Score: 0.6110

  • 11 Seed: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    BCS Score: 0.5001

  • 12 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)

    BCS Score: 0.2057

  • Projected First Round Byes

    Projected First Round Byes:

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Indiana
    No. 3 Miami
    No. 4 Texas A&M

  • Projected First Round Matchups

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
    No. 11 Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Alabama
    No. 10 LSU vs. No. 7 Texas Tech
    No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 8 Georgia

  • First Team Out: Tennessee Volunteers

    BCS Score: 0.4880

  • Next Team Out: BYU Cougars

    BCS Score: 0.4564

  • On the Bubble: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    BCS Score: 0.4484

