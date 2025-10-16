Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins
Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
GameAbove Sports Bowl
December 26, 2025
USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets
USC Odds to Win the Big Ten: +5500
USC Odds to Make the CFP: +440
Rate Bowl
December 26, 2025
Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats
Michigan State Odds to Win the Big Ten: OTB
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
Pinstripe Bowl
December 27, 2025
Penn State Nittany Lions vs. California Golden Bears
Penn State Odds to Win the Big Ten: OTB
Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
Music City Bowl
December 30, 2025
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: +5500
Nebraska Odds to Make the CFP: +760
ReliaQuest Bowl
December 31, 2025
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
Illinois Odds to Make the CFP: +1800
Sun Bowl
December 31, 2025
Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs
Michigan Odds to Win the Big Ten: +2700
Michigan Odds to Make the CFP: +1200
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
Citrus Bowl
December 31, 2025
Washington Huskies vs. Florida Gators
Washington Odds to Win the Big Ten: +8000
Washington Odds to Make the CFP: +710
Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins
Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
GameAbove Sports Bowl
December 26, 2025
USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets
USC Odds to Win the Big Ten: +5500
USC Odds to Make the CFP: +440
NCAAF · 10 minutes ago
2025 Big Ten Bowl Projections Going Into Week 8 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 22 hours ago
John Canady