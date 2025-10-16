Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

2025 Big Ten Bowl Projections Going Into Week 8 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Las Vegas Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

     

  • Rate Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats

    Michigan State Odds to Win the Big Ten: OTB

  • Pinstripe Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Penn State Nittany Lions vs. California Golden Bears

    Penn State Odds to Win the Big Ten: OTB

  • Music City Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: +5500

    Nebraska Odds to Make the CFP: +760

     

  • ReliaQuest Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

    Illinois Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

    Illinois Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

  • Sun Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs

    Michigan Odds to Win the Big Ten: +2700

    Michigan Odds to Make the CFP: +1200

  • Citrus Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Washington Huskies vs. Florida Gators

    Washington Odds to Win the Big Ten: +8000

    Washington Odds to Make the CFP: +710

     

