NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

2025 Big 12 Bowl Projections Into Week 8 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Holiday Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars

    BYU Odds to Win the Big 12: +1200

    BYU Odds to Make the CFP: +70

  • Rate Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats

    Arizona Odds to Win the Big 12: +10000

    Arizona Odds to Make the CFP: OTB

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Kansas Jayhawks vs. Clemson Tigers

    Kansas Odds to Win the Big 12: +8000

    Kansas Odds to Make the CFP: OTB

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • Texas Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Texas Longhorns vs. Houston Cougars

    Houston Odds to Win the Big 12: +8000

  • Independence Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. TCU Horned Frogs

    TCU Odds to Win the Big 12: +5500

    TCU Odds to Make the CFP: +3500

  • Alamo Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars

    Iowa State Odds to Win the Big 12: +6000

    Iowa State Odds to Make the CFP: +3500

    Stay current on all breaking transfers and rumored landing spots on SportsGrid's CFB portal page.

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +1400

    Arizona State Odds to Make the CFP: +1260

