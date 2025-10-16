Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

2025 SEC Bowl Projections Into Week 8 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Duke's Mayo Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

    Arkansas Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

  • Gator Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Missouri Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

    Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: +2500

    Missouri Odds to Make the CFP: +250

     

  • Texas Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Texas Longhorns vs. Houston Cougars

    Texas Odds to Win the SEC: +750

    Texas Odds to Make the CFP: +132

  • Birmingham Bowl

    December 29, 2025

    Oklahoma Sooners vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    Oklahoma Odds to Win the SEC: +2200

    Oklahoma Odds to Make the CFP: +225

     

  • Music City Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Mississippi State Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

  • ReliaQuest Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

    South Carolina Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • Citrus Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Washington Huskies vs. Florida Gators

    Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +8000

    Florida Odds to Make the CFP: OTB

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Las Vegas Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Vanderbilt Odds to Win the SEC: +4500

    Vanderbilt Odds to Make the CFP: +410

     

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: OTB

     

     

