Duke's Mayo Bowl
January 2, 2026
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Gasparilla Bowl
December 19, 2025
Auburn Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave
Auburn Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Auburn Odds to Make the CFP: +1800
Gator Bowl
December 27, 2025
Missouri Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: +2500
Missouri Odds to Make the CFP: +250
Texas Bowl
December 27, 2025
Texas Longhorns vs. Houston Cougars
Texas Odds to Win the SEC: +750
Texas Odds to Make the CFP: +132
Birmingham Bowl
December 29, 2025
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Oklahoma Odds to Win the SEC: +2200
Oklahoma Odds to Make the CFP: +225
Music City Bowl
December 30, 2025
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
ReliaQuest Bowl
December 31, 2025
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
South Carolina Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
Citrus Bowl
December 31, 2025
Washington Huskies vs. Florida Gators
Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +8000
Florida Odds to Make the CFP: OTB
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins
Vanderbilt Odds to Win the SEC: +4500
Vanderbilt Odds to Make the CFP: +410
Liberty Bowl
January 2, 2025
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: OTB
Duke's Mayo Bowl
January 2, 2026
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Gasparilla Bowl
December 19, 2025
Auburn Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave
Auburn Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Auburn Odds to Make the CFP: +1800
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
2025 SEC Bowl Projections Into Week 8 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 18 minutes ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 32 minutes ago
Joe Cervenka
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
John Canady