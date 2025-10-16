11) UNLV Rebels
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 84
1) Texas A&M Aggies
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 12
2) BYU Cougars
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 20
3) Ole Miss Rebels
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 23
4) Navy Midshipmen
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 32
5) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 44
6) Ohio State Buckeyes
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 45
7) Indiana Hoosiers
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 52
8) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 61
9) Miami Hurricanes
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 66
10) Memphis Tigers
Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 77
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
ESPN Ranks College Football’s 11 Unbeaten Teams by Remaining Strength of Schedule
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
