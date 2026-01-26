2026 NFL Draft: Ranking All 8 East-West Shrine Bowl Quarterbacks

East-West Shrine Game Official Weigh-in Results
Some of the top college football prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft will be participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl, which benefits Shriners Children's. The game will take place on Tuesday, January 27, in Frisco, Texas, at the Ford Center (12,000 seat stadiun at The Star), the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility.
Key Links: East Roster | West Roster | Coaching Staffs
Jalon Daniels Weigh-In Results
-
Height: 6000
-
Weight: 219
-
Hand Size: 9 5/8"
-
Arm Length: 30 2/8"
-
Wingspan: 76 3/8"
Kyron Drones Weigh-In Results
-
Height: 6015
-
Weight: 233
-
Hand Size: 9 5/8"
-
Arm Length: 32 4/8"
-
Wingspan: 79 6/8"
Joe Fagnano Weigh-In Results
-
Height: 6026
-
Weight: 223
-
Hand Size: 9 2/8"
-
Arm Length: 31 1/8"
-
Wingspan: 78 5/8"
Mark Gronowski Weigh-In Results
-
Height: 6022
-
Weight: 233
-
Hand Size: 10 2/8"
-
Arm Length: 32 2/8"
-
Wingspan: 77 4/8"
Haynes King Weigh-In Results
-
Height: 6021
-
Weight: 209
-
Hand Size: 8 7/8"
-
Arm Length: 31 2/8"
-
Wingspan: 76 6/8"
Cade Klubnik Weigh-In Results
-
Height: 6017
-
Weight: 206
-
Hand Size: 9 3/8" (L)
-
Arm Length: 30 6/8"
-
Wingspan: 77 2/8"
Behren Morton Weigh-In Results
-
Height: 6013
-
Weight: 206
-
Hand Size: 9 2/8"
-
Arm Length: 31 1/8"
-
Wingspan: 75 1/8"
Miller Moss Weigh-In Results
-
Height: 6011
-
Weight: 211
-
Hand Size: 9 3/8"
-
Arm Length: 29 5/8"
-
Wingspan: 73 2/8"