College Football Week 3: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

12) Vanderbilt at No. 11 South Carolina (-5.5)

Saturday, September 13 | 7:45 PM ET | SECN

South Carolina and Vanderbilt are two teams that not only have plenty of hype but also high expectations for themselves. Shane Beamer's squad took the win last season in Nashville, but with offensive line struggles to work through, the Gamecocks will have their work cut out for them if they hope to make a statement in Week 3. On the flip side, Vanderbilt is coming off a dominant win over Virginia Tech. With the confidence that they can handle South Carolina like they did the Hokies, this matchup could truly turn into a gritty showdown. Still, I like the home team coming out on top.

Prediction: South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 20

