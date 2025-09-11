College Football Week 3: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game
John Canady
Host · Writer
12) Vanderbilt at No. 11 South Carolina (-5.5)
Saturday, September 13 | 7:45 PM ET | SECN
South Carolina and Vanderbilt are two teams that not only have plenty of hype but also high expectations for themselves. Shane Beamer's squad took the win last season in Nashville, but with offensive line struggles to work through, the Gamecocks will have their work cut out for them if they hope to make a statement in Week 3. On the flip side, Vanderbilt is coming off a dominant win over Virginia Tech. With the confidence that they can handle South Carolina like they did the Hokies, this matchup could truly turn into a gritty showdown. Still, I like the home team coming out on top.
Prediction: South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 20
1) No. 13 Oklahoma (-23.5) vs. Temple
Saturday, September 13 | Noon PM ET | ESPN2
Oklahoma enters its Week 3 matchup riding high on confidence following an impressive win over Michigan in Week 2. The Sooners look like the real deal, and with a reasonably easy matchup on the horizon, it won't be a shock to see Brent Venables's squad look to make a statement in this showdown.
Prediction: Oklahoma 48, Temple 6
2) Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Alabama (-21.5)
Saturday, September 13 | Noon PM ET | ABC
Alabama bounced back in a major way in Week 2 after a rough loss in the team's season opener against Florida State. The Crimson Tide have minimal room for error moving forward, and assuming Kalen DeBoer's team understands that, I expect them to take care of business on their home field Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
Prediction: Alabama 38, Wisconsin 17
3) South Alabama vs. No. 24 Auburn (-24.5)
Saturday, September 13 | 12:45 PM ET | SECN
Auburn is gaining plenty of steam around the idea that they could be a dark horse to monitor in the SEC this season. Entering Week 3 with a 2-0 record and plenty of confidence, expect the Tigers to add another win to their resume before SEC play begins.
Prediction: Auburn 34, South Alabama 13
4) No. 6 Georgia (-3.5) vs. No. 15 Tennessee
Saturday, September 13 | 3:30 PM ET | ABC
Georgia struggled in their Week 2 matchup against Austin Peay, at least considering the Bulldogs were expected to steamroll the Governors this past weekend. Meanwhile, Tennessee looks like they could be just as good, if not better than they were a season ago. This matchup could come down to the chess match between Kirby Smart and Josh Heupel, but based on what we've seen through the first two weeks, I like the odds the home team takes care of business.
Prediction: Tennessee 31, Georgia 26
5) Louisiana vs. No. 9 Missouri (-42.5)
Saturday, September 13 | 4:00 PM ET | ESPN+/SECN+
Missouri looks like a team on a mission this season, and in large part due to Eli Drinkwitz's goal to get his team back in the College Football Playoff conversation. With adequate quarterback play for the Tigers, Mizzou looks like a sleeper team in the SEC. Expect them to continue proving that in Week 3.
Prediction: Missouri 48, Louisiana 6
6) UTEP vs. No. 7 Texas (-41.5)
Saturday, September 13 | 4:15 PM ET | SECN
Texas has plenty of questions to answer moving forward after its Week 1 stumble against Ohio State. However, the Longhorns got back on track in Week 2 after a dominant win over San Jose State, and they have a great chance to keep that momentum going this coming weekend.
Prediction: Texas 52, UTEP 13
7) Alcorn State vs. Mississippi State
Saturday, September 13 | 6:00 PM ET | ESPN+/SECN+
Mississippi State is entering Week 3 coming off a huge upset win over a ranked Arizona State team. The Bulldogs have the chance to start 3-0 for the first time since 1999 with a win on Saturday, and considering the competition, it's hard to see them messing that up.
Prediction: Mississippi State 42, Alcorn State 3
8) Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss (-7.5)
Saturday, September 13 | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN
Arkansas has quietly looked like a much better team through two weeks than expected ahead of the season. Granted, the Razorbacks haven't played real competition yet. Still, with Sam Pittman's squad taking care of business like they're supposed to, they head into their first actual test of the season against Ole Miss on Saturday with confidence. Meanwhile, Ole Miss enters the Week 3 showdown undefeated, coming off the first in-conference win of the season after knocking off Kentucky this past weekend. Ole Miss hasn't built my trust in their program yet, but it's still hard to see a world in which Arkansas steals a win on the road.
Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Arkansas 23
9) Florida vs. No. 3 LSU (-7.5)
Saturday, September 13 | 7:30 PM ET | ABC
There's no denying that Florida dropped the ball in Week 2 after falling to unranked South Florida at home. The Gators have a tough road ahead of them if they hope to get back in the mix after falling out of the Top 25 Rankings as a whole, but they have a real opportunity to right their wrongs in Week 3 against No. 3 LSU. The Tigers looked like a true contender after their Week 1 win against Clemson, but with the struggles to knock off LA Tech in Week 2, it wouldn't be a complete shock to see the Gators shock the nation in Death Valley.
Prediction: Florida 31, LSU 30
10) No. 16 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Notre Dame (-6.5)
Saturday, September 13 | 7:30 PM ET | NBC/Peacock
Regardless of what the scoreboards say, Texas A&M hasn't exactly dominated through the first two weeks of play against lackluster competition. The Aggies will have their first real test against Notre Dame in Week 3, and not only do the Fighting Irish have rest on their side, but they also have a chip on their shoulder looking to avoid an 0-2 start. That said, I'll have to roll with Marcus Freeman's squad in this one.
Prediction: Notre Dame 33, Texas A&M 24
11) Eastern Michigan vs. Kentucky (-23.5)
Saturday, September 13 | 7:30 PM ET | ESPNU
Kentucky shockingly held its own against Ole Miss in Week 2 despite incompetent quarterback play for yet another week in a row. The Wildcats need a bounce-back game, and with Eastern Michigan on deck, they have a good chance to find exactly that.
Prediction: Kentucky 38, Eastern Michigan 13
