CBS Sports Projects 1st College Football Playoff Top 25 After Week 2
John Canady
Host · Writer
25) Mississippi State Bulldogs
AP Poll Rank: NR
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: NR
1) Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AP Poll Rank: 1
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 1
2) Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
AP Poll Rank: 5
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 6
3) LSU Tigers (SEC Champ)
AP Poll Rank: 3
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 4
4) Georgia Bulldogs
AP Poll Rank: 6
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 3
5) Penn State Nittany Lions
AP Poll Rank: 2
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 2
6) Oregon Ducks
AP Poll Rank: 4
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 5
7) Texas Longhorns
AP Poll Rank: 7
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 7
8) Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)
AP Poll Rank: 21
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 20
9) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
AP Poll Rank: 8
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 8
10) Florida State Seminoles
AP Poll Rank: 10
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 12
11) South Florida Bulls (American Champ)
AP Poll Rank: 18
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 23
12) Oklahoma Sooners
AP Poll Rank: 13
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 16
13) South Carolina Gamecocks
AP Poll Rank: 11
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 10
14) Illinois Fighting Illini
AP Poll Rank: 9
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 9
15) Tennessee Volunteers
AP Poll Rank: 15
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 15
16) Iowa State Cyclones
AP Poll Rank: 14
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 14
17) Clemson Tigers
AP Poll Rank: 12
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 11
18) Ole Miss Rebels
AP Poll Rank: 17
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 13
19) Texas A&M Aggies
AP Poll Rank: 16
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 17
20) Utah Utes
AP Poll Rank: 20
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 21
21) Alabama Crimson Tide
AP Poll Rank: 19
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 18
22) Auburn Tigers
AP Poll Rank: 24
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: NR
23) Michigan Wolverines
AP Poll Rank: 23
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 22
24) Missouri Tigers
AP Poll Rank: 25
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: NR
