NCAAF · 4 hours ago

2025 Big 12 Bowl Projections After Week 2: Big 12 6-Pack

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Louisville Cardinals vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • Texas Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Houston Cougars

  • Independence Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Kansas State Wildcats

  • Alamo Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Washington State Cougars

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

