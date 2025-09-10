Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

College Football: SEC Power Rankings Following Week 2

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 16) Kentucky Wildcats

    Week 2 Results: Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 23

    Kentucky kept pace with Ole Miss on Saturday, which felt like a win in itself, considering their underwhelming play at quarterback. The Wildcats have impressed solely on their ability to avoid letting the underwhelming QB play drag them down, but still, without adequate QB play, there's not much faith that Mark Stoops's team can compete in a loaded SEC conference.

  • 2) Georgia Bulldogs

    Week 2 Results: Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6

    Georgia remains undefeated after knocking Austin Peay off on Saturday. However, the Bulldogs didn't nearly look as dominant as they should have in the win. Obviously, being 2-0 is a win in its own right, but as a top team in the nation, Kirby Smart's squad deserves strict grading, and for that, they come in at No. 2.

  • 3) LSU Tigers 

    Week 2 Results: LSU 23, LA Tech 7

    LSU entered Week 2 riding high on a top-ten showdown win against Clemson. Brian Kelly's squad looked like a true contender coming out of opening week, and while the Tigers remain undefeated, their struggles against LA Tech can't be overlooked. LSU has the opportunity to prove that they're a genuine threat in the SEC, but until they prove that against conference competition, they'll have to round out the top 3.

  • 4) South Carolina Gamecocks

    Week 2 Results: South Carolina 38, SC State 10

    The Gamecocks enter Week 3 needing to make a statement against Vanderbilt and kick off their first in-conference matchup with a win. The hype surrounding South Carolina is real, but after the offensive line struggles against SC State, it'll be interesting to see how the Gamecocks fare against a surging Vanderbilt team in Week 3. Until then, we'll temper expectations.

  • 5) Oklahoma Sooners

    Week 2 Results: Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13

    Oklahoma continues to look like the real deal through two weeks of the season. With consistent quarterback play, explosive weapons on offense, and a stout defense, the Sooners are on the rise in the SEC.

  • 6) Tennessee Volunteers

    Week 2 Results: Tennessee 72, ETSU 17

    The Tennessee Volunteers arguably look better this season than they did last year when they competed in the College Football Playoffs. The Vols have a quarterback who prioritizes winning more than individual stats, and that alone gives them an extra advantage on offense. Defensively, Tennessee looks sound and ready to make a run at the conference championship.

  • 7) Alabama Crimson Tide

    Week 2 Results: Alabama 73, ULM 0

    Following their disappointing season opener against Florida State, Alabama was in desperate need of a big bounce-back week. The Crimson Tide got exactly that, steamrolling ULM, looking like the Bama squad advertised throughout the offseason. Following the big win, Kalen DeBoer's squad moves up the list, but with little to no room for error.

  • 8) Texas A&M Aggies

    Week 2 Results: Texas A&M 44, Utah State 22

    Texas A&M improved to 2-0 after knocking off Utah State over the weekend, but after struggling to pull away until the second half, there's some room for concern moving forward. The Aggies need to improve their first-half starts, but as an undefeated team, judgment can wait until they face top competition.

  • 9) Ole Miss Rebels

    Week 2 Results: Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 23

    Ole Miss won the first in-conference matchup of the season against Mark Stoops's Wildcats, but not in the fashion that many expected. The Rebels have to find a way to prevent offensive turnovers at quarterback, but if they're ever able to level that off, the upside could allow them to make a postseason push.

  • 10) Auburn Tigers

    Week 2 Results: Auburn 42, Ball State 3

    Auburn is on the rise, and in large part due to the offseason additions from Hugh Freeze. The Tigers look like a sleeper in the SEC after two intense weeks, and with conference play around the corner, Auburn will be tested soon enough. However, as of now, the Tigers are passing each test with flying colors.

  • 11) Florida Gators

    Week 2 Results: South Florida 18, Florida 16

    Florida has nobody to blame but itself. Not only was the hype in their favor, but the opportunity to enter Week 3 undefeated was too. At home, against an unranked opponent with a clear talent gap on their side, Billy Napier's team dropped the ball.

  • 12) Missouri Tigers

    Week 2 Results: Missouri 42, Kansas 31

    Missouri continues to turn heads two weeks into the season. The Tigers have the offensive firepower and defensive talent to compete with the top teams in the nation, and with two solid wins under their belt, Mizzou should be a team to monitor moving forward.

  • 13) Vanderbilt Commodores

    Week 2 Results: Vanderbilt 44, Virginia Tech 20

    Vanderbilt looked the part on Saturday against a Virginia Tech team that gave South Carolina a fit during opening weekend. The Commodores look to repeat their success from a season ago, and up to this point, they're on pace to surpass expectations. However, it'll be easier to evaluate Vandy following their Week 3 matchup against the Gamecocks.

  • 14) Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Week 2 Results: Mississippi State 24, Arizona State 20

    Mississippi State had little to no expectations entering this season. In fact, clinching a bowl game this season for the Bulldogs seemed like a win of its own. However, with Jeff Lebby's squad knocking off a ranked Arizona State team, the Bulldogs may have higher expectations than the ones set on them before the start of the season.

  • 15) Arkansas Razorbacks

    Week 2 Results: Arkansas 56, Arkansas State 14

    Arkansas is another team that continues to impress despite minimal expectations entering the season. The Razorbacks haven't played actual competition yet, but in the matchups they have had, they're taking care of business, which is all Sam Pittman can ask from his squad. The Razorbacks could be a team to monitor moving forward to see if they are a real threat or simply not playing with their full potential.

