College Football: SEC Power Rankings Following Week 2

16) Kentucky Wildcats

Week 2 Results: Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 23

Kentucky kept pace with Ole Miss on Saturday, which felt like a win in itself, considering their underwhelming play at quarterback. The Wildcats have impressed solely on their ability to avoid letting the underwhelming QB play drag them down, but still, without adequate QB play, there's not much faith that Mark Stoops's team can compete in a loaded SEC conference.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.