College Football: SEC Power Rankings Following Week 2
John Canady
Host · Writer
16) Kentucky Wildcats
Week 2 Results: Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 23
Kentucky kept pace with Ole Miss on Saturday, which felt like a win in itself, considering their underwhelming play at quarterback. The Wildcats have impressed solely on their ability to avoid letting the underwhelming QB play drag them down, but still, without adequate QB play, there's not much faith that Mark Stoops's team can compete in a loaded SEC conference.
1) Texas Longhorns
Week 2 Results: Texas 38, San Jose State 7
Texas entered Week 2 needing to make a statement after a brutal Week 1 loss to Ohio State. The Longhorns looked solid for what it's worth, defeating San Jose State with ease. Perhaps the Longhorns just needed a bounce-back game to iron out the wrinkles. Regardless, there's no denying that on paper, they're arguably the most talented team in not only the SEC, but the nation. For that, Steve Sarkisian's squad lands at No. 1 until they give a reason to remove them from the top spot.
2) Georgia Bulldogs
Week 2 Results: Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6
Georgia remains undefeated after knocking Austin Peay off on Saturday. However, the Bulldogs didn't nearly look as dominant as they should have in the win. Obviously, being 2-0 is a win in its own right, but as a top team in the nation, Kirby Smart's squad deserves strict grading, and for that, they come in at No. 2.
3) LSU Tigers
Week 2 Results: LSU 23, LA Tech 7
LSU entered Week 2 riding high on a top-ten showdown win against Clemson. Brian Kelly's squad looked like a true contender coming out of opening week, and while the Tigers remain undefeated, their struggles against LA Tech can't be overlooked. LSU has the opportunity to prove that they're a genuine threat in the SEC, but until they prove that against conference competition, they'll have to round out the top 3.
4) South Carolina Gamecocks
Week 2 Results: South Carolina 38, SC State 10
The Gamecocks enter Week 3 needing to make a statement against Vanderbilt and kick off their first in-conference matchup with a win. The hype surrounding South Carolina is real, but after the offensive line struggles against SC State, it'll be interesting to see how the Gamecocks fare against a surging Vanderbilt team in Week 3. Until then, we'll temper expectations.
5) Oklahoma Sooners
Week 2 Results: Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13
Oklahoma continues to look like the real deal through two weeks of the season. With consistent quarterback play, explosive weapons on offense, and a stout defense, the Sooners are on the rise in the SEC.
6) Tennessee Volunteers
Week 2 Results: Tennessee 72, ETSU 17
The Tennessee Volunteers arguably look better this season than they did last year when they competed in the College Football Playoffs. The Vols have a quarterback who prioritizes winning more than individual stats, and that alone gives them an extra advantage on offense. Defensively, Tennessee looks sound and ready to make a run at the conference championship.
7) Alabama Crimson Tide
Week 2 Results: Alabama 73, ULM 0
Following their disappointing season opener against Florida State, Alabama was in desperate need of a big bounce-back week. The Crimson Tide got exactly that, steamrolling ULM, looking like the Bama squad advertised throughout the offseason. Following the big win, Kalen DeBoer's squad moves up the list, but with little to no room for error.
8) Texas A&M Aggies
Week 2 Results: Texas A&M 44, Utah State 22
Texas A&M improved to 2-0 after knocking off Utah State over the weekend, but after struggling to pull away until the second half, there's some room for concern moving forward. The Aggies need to improve their first-half starts, but as an undefeated team, judgment can wait until they face top competition.
9) Ole Miss Rebels
Week 2 Results: Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 23
Ole Miss won the first in-conference matchup of the season against Mark Stoops's Wildcats, but not in the fashion that many expected. The Rebels have to find a way to prevent offensive turnovers at quarterback, but if they're ever able to level that off, the upside could allow them to make a postseason push.
10) Auburn Tigers
Week 2 Results: Auburn 42, Ball State 3
Auburn is on the rise, and in large part due to the offseason additions from Hugh Freeze. The Tigers look like a sleeper in the SEC after two intense weeks, and with conference play around the corner, Auburn will be tested soon enough. However, as of now, the Tigers are passing each test with flying colors.
11) Florida Gators
Week 2 Results: South Florida 18, Florida 16
Florida has nobody to blame but itself. Not only was the hype in their favor, but the opportunity to enter Week 3 undefeated was too. At home, against an unranked opponent with a clear talent gap on their side, Billy Napier's team dropped the ball.
12) Missouri Tigers
Week 2 Results: Missouri 42, Kansas 31
Missouri continues to turn heads two weeks into the season. The Tigers have the offensive firepower and defensive talent to compete with the top teams in the nation, and with two solid wins under their belt, Mizzou should be a team to monitor moving forward.
13) Vanderbilt Commodores
Week 2 Results: Vanderbilt 44, Virginia Tech 20
Vanderbilt looked the part on Saturday against a Virginia Tech team that gave South Carolina a fit during opening weekend. The Commodores look to repeat their success from a season ago, and up to this point, they're on pace to surpass expectations. However, it'll be easier to evaluate Vandy following their Week 3 matchup against the Gamecocks.
14) Mississippi State Bulldogs
Week 2 Results: Mississippi State 24, Arizona State 20
Mississippi State had little to no expectations entering this season. In fact, clinching a bowl game this season for the Bulldogs seemed like a win of its own. However, with Jeff Lebby's squad knocking off a ranked Arizona State team, the Bulldogs may have higher expectations than the ones set on them before the start of the season.
15) Arkansas Razorbacks
Week 2 Results: Arkansas 56, Arkansas State 14
Arkansas is another team that continues to impress despite minimal expectations entering the season. The Razorbacks haven't played actual competition yet, but in the matchups they have had, they're taking care of business, which is all Sam Pittman can ask from his squad. The Razorbacks could be a team to monitor moving forward to see if they are a real threat or simply not playing with their full potential.
