NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Does Maryland Play Today? College Football Schedule for Terrapins’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Does Maryland Play Today? College Football Schedule for Terrapins’ Next Game

The 2025 college football campaign is underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Maryland Terrapins schedule right here.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Does Maryland Play Today?

Yes, the Maryland Terrapins do play today in Week 7 of the college football season. 

The Terrapins are coming off their first loss of the season, looking to improve on their 4-1 record. Maryland looks to bounce back after losing to the Washington Huskies in Week 6. The Terrapins will welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers to SECU Stadium. The Terrapins enter as 6.5-point underdogs, sitting at +205 on the moneyline. 

Maryland is tied with the longest odds to win the Big Ten at +30000. The Terrapins’ odds of winning the National Championship are +100000.

What does the rest of the Terrapins’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below. 

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid's FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

Maryland Terrapins 2025 Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 30 Maryland Terrapins 39, Florida Atlantic 7
Sept. 5 Maryland Terrapins 20, Northern Illinois 9
Sept. 13 Maryland Terrapins 44, Towson 17
Sept. 20 Maryland Terrapins 27, Wisconsin 10
Sept. 27 Bye
Oct. 4 Maryland Terrapins 20, Washington 24
Oct. 11 vs Nebraska
Oct. 18 @ UCLA
Oct. 25 Bye
Nov. 1 vs Indiana
Nov. 8 @ Rutgers
Nov. 15 @ Illinois
Nov. 22 vs Michigan
Nov. 29 vs Michigan State

Go Long with SportsGrid's Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

