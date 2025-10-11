Does Maryland Play Today? College Football Schedule for Terrapins’ Next Game

The 2025 college football campaign is underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Maryland Terrapins schedule right here.

Does Maryland Play Today?

Yes, the Maryland Terrapins do play today in Week 7 of the college football season.

The Terrapins are coming off their first loss of the season, looking to improve on their 4-1 record. Maryland looks to bounce back after losing to the Washington Huskies in Week 6. The Terrapins will welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers to . The Terrapins enter as 6.5-point underdogs, sitting at +205 on the moneyline.

Maryland is tied with the longest odds to win the Big Ten at +30000. The Terrapins’ odds of winning the National Championship are +100000.

What does the rest of the Terrapins’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below.

Maryland Terrapins 2025 Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Maryland Terrapins 39, Florida Atlantic 7 Sept. 5 Maryland Terrapins 20, Northern Illinois 9 Sept. 13 Maryland Terrapins 44, Towson 17 Sept. 20 Maryland Terrapins 27, Wisconsin 10 Sept. 27 Bye Oct. 4 Maryland Terrapins 20, Washington 24 Oct. 11 vs Nebraska Oct. 18 @ UCLA Oct. 25 Bye Nov. 1 vs Indiana Nov. 8 @ Rutgers Nov. 15 @ Illinois Nov. 22 vs Michigan Nov. 29 vs Michigan State

