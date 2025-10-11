Does Michigan State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Spartans’ Next Game

‌



The 2025 college football campaign is underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Michigan State Spartans schedule right here.

Does Michigan State Play Today?

Yes, the Michigan State Spartans do play today in Week 7 of the college football season.

The Spartans are coming off a loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and look to improve on their 3-2 record. Michigan State will face off against the UCLA Bruins in Week 7. The Spartans will host the Bruins at . The Spartans enter as 8.5-point favorites, sitting at -295 on the moneyline.

Michigan State is tied with the longest odds to win the Big Ten at +30000. The Spartans’ odds of winning the National Championship are not listed.

What does the rest of the Spartans’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below.

Michigan State Spartans 2025 Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 29 Michigan State 23, Western Michigan 6 Sept. 6 Michigan State 42, Boston College 40 (OT) Sept. 13 Michigan State 41, Youngstown State 24 Sept. 20 Michigan State 31, USC 45 Sept. 27 Bye Oct. 4 Michigan State 27, Nebraska 38 Oct. 11 vs UCLA Oct. 18 @ Indiana Oct. 25 vs Michigan Nov. 1 @ Minnesota Nov. 8 Bye Nov. 15 vs Penn State Nov. 22 @ Iowa Nov. 29 vs Maryland

