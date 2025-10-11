Does Notre Dame Play Today? College Football Schedule for Fighting Irish’s Next Game

‌



The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Does Notre Dame Play Today?

Yes, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish do play today in Week 7 of the college football season. Notre Dame faces the NC State Wolfpack a week after dominating Boise State.

The Fighting Irish welcome the North Carolina Wolfpack to in Week 7, looking to improve on their 3-2 record.

Notre Dame sports the ninth-shortest odds to win this season’s National Championship at +2000.

What does the rest of the Fighting Irish’s schedule look like this season? Find out below.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2025 College Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 31 Notre Dame 24, Miami 27 Sept. 6 Bye Sept. 13 Notre Dame 40, Texas A&M 41 Sept. 20 Notre Dame 56, Purdue 30 Sept. 27 Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13 Oct. 4 Notre Dame 28, Boise State 7 Oct. 11 vsNC State NC State Oct. 18 vsUSC USC Oct. 25 Bye Nov. 1 @ Boston College Nov. 8 vs Navy Nov. 15 @ Pittsburgh Nov. 22 vs Syracuse Nov. 29 @ Stanford

