Does Notre Dame Play Today? College Football Schedule for Fighting Irish’s Next Game
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
Does Notre Dame Play Today?
Yes, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish do play today in Week 7 of the college football season. Notre Dame faces the NC State Wolfpack a week after dominating Boise State.
The Fighting Irish welcome the North Carolina Wolfpack to Notre Dame Stadium in Week 7, looking to improve on their 3-2 record.
Notre Dame sports the ninth-shortest odds to win this season’s National Championship at +2000.
What does the rest of the Fighting Irish’s schedule look like this season? Find out below.
Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2025 College Football Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Aug. 31
|Notre Dame 24, Miami 27
|Sept. 6
|Bye
|Sept. 13
|Notre Dame 40, Texas A&M 41
|Sept. 20
|Notre Dame 56, Purdue 30
|Sept. 27
|Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13
|Oct. 4
|Notre Dame 28, Boise State 7
|Oct. 11
|vsNC State NC State
|Oct. 18
|vsUSC USC
|Oct. 25
|Bye
|Nov. 1
|@ Boston College
|Nov. 8
|vs Navy
|Nov. 15
|@ Pittsburgh
|Nov. 22
|vs Syracuse
|Nov. 29
|@ Stanford
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 19 hours ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 22 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 22 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Paul Connor
NCAAF · 2 days ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 days ago
John Canady