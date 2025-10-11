Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Does Notre Dame Play Today? College Football Schedule for Fighting Irish’s Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Does Notre Dame Play Today?

Yes, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish do play today in Week 7 of the college football season. Notre Dame faces the NC State Wolfpack a week after dominating Boise State. 

The Fighting Irish welcome the North Carolina Wolfpack to Notre Dame Stadium in Week 7, looking to improve on their 3-2 record.

Notre Dame sports the ninth-shortest odds to win this season’s National Championship at +2000.

What does the rest of the Fighting Irish’s schedule look like this season? Find out below. 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2025 College Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 31 Notre Dame 24, Miami 27
Sept. 6 Bye
Sept. 13 Notre Dame 40, Texas A&M 41
Sept. 20 Notre Dame 56, Purdue 30
Sept. 27 Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13
Oct. 4 Notre Dame 28, Boise State 7
Oct. 11 vsNC State NC State
Oct. 18 vsUSC USC
Oct. 25 Bye
Nov. 1 @ Boston College
Nov. 8 vs Navy
Nov. 15 @ Pittsburgh
Nov. 22 vs Syracuse
Nov. 29 @ Stanford

