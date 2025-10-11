Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Does Wisconsin Play Today? College Football Schedule for Badgers’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


The 2025 college football campaign is underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Wisconsin Badgers schedule right here.

Does Wisconsin Play Today?

Yes, the Wisconsin Badgers do play today in Week 7 of the college football season. 

The Badgers are coming off their third loss in a row, looking to improve on their 2-3 record. Wisconsin looks to bounce back after losing to the Michigan Wolverines in Week 6. The Badgers will host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers enter as 3.5-point underdogs, sitting at +136 on the moneyline. 

Wisconsin’s odds to win the Big Ten and the National Championship are not listed.

What does the rest of the Badgers’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below. 

Wisconsin Badgers 2025 Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 28 Wisconsin 17, Miami (OH) 0
Sept. 6 Wisconsin 42, Middle Tennessee 10
Sept. 13 Wisconsin 14, Alabama 38
Sept. 20 Wisconsin 10, Maryland 27
Sept. 27 Bye
Oct. 4 Wisconsin 10, Michigan 24
Oct. 11 vs Iowa
Oct. 18 vs Ohio State
Oct. 25 @ Oregon
Nov. 1 Bye
Nov. 8 vs Washington
Nov. 15 @ Indiana
Nov. 22 vs Illinois
Nov. 29 @ Minnesota

