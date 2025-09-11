ESPN Reveals Updated Hot Seat Meter for Top CFB Head Coaches After Week 2
John Canady
Host · Writer
11) Brent Venables, Oklahoma
Hot Seat Meter: Cooling
2025 Record: 2-0
Losses: N/A
1) Billy Napier, Florida
Hot Seat Meter: Hottest
2025 Record: 1-1
Losses: South Florida
2) Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
Hot Seat Meter: Hottest
2025 Record: 1-1
Losses: Oregon
3) Brent Pry, Virginia Tech
Hot Seat Meter: Hottest
2025 Record: 0-2
Losses: South Carolina, Vanderbilt
4) Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
Hot Seat Meter: Hot
2025 Record: 1-1
Losses: Florida State
5) DeShaun Foster, UCLA
Hot Seat Meter: Hot
2025 Record: 0-2
Losses: Utah, UNLV
6) David Braun, Northwestern
Hot Seat Meter: Hot
2025 Record: 1-1
Losses: Tulane
7) Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
Hot Seat Meter: Hot
2025 Record: 2-0
Losses: N/A
8) Hugh Freeze, Auburn
Hot Seat Meter: Cooling
2025 Record: 2-0
Losses: N/A
9) Sam Pittman, Arkansas
Hot Seat Meter: Cooling
2025 Record: 2-0
Losses: N/A
10) Dave Aranda, Baylor
Hot Seat Meter: Cooling
2025 Record: 1-1
Losses: Auburn
