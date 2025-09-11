Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

ESPN Reveals Updated Hot Seat Meter for Top CFB Head Coaches After Week 2

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 11) Brent Venables, Oklahoma

    Hot Seat Meter: Cooling

    2025 Record: 2-0

    Losses: N/A

  • 2) Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

    Hot Seat Meter: Hottest

    2025 Record: 1-1

    Losses: Oregon

  • 3) Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

    Hot Seat Meter: Hottest

    2025 Record: 0-2

    Losses: South Carolina, Vanderbilt

  • 4) Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

    Hot Seat Meter: Hot

    2025 Record: 1-1

    Losses: Florida State

  • 5) DeShaun Foster, UCLA

    Hot Seat Meter: Hot

    2025 Record: 0-2

    Losses: Utah, UNLV

  • 6) David Braun, Northwestern

    Hot Seat Meter: Hot

    2025 Record: 1-1

    Losses: Tulane

  • 7) Luke Fickell, Wisconsin

    Hot Seat Meter: Hot

    2025 Record: 2-0

    Losses: N/A

  • 8) Hugh Freeze, Auburn

    Hot Seat Meter: Cooling

    2025 Record: 2-0

    Losses: N/A

  • 9) Sam Pittman, Arkansas

    Hot Seat Meter: Cooling

    2025 Record: 2-0

    Losses: N/A

  • 10) Dave Aranda, Baylor

    Hot Seat Meter: Cooling

    2025 Record: 1-1

    Losses: Auburn

  • 11) Brent Venables, Oklahoma

    Hot Seat Meter: Cooling

    2025 Record: 2-0

    Losses: N/A

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

