College Football Top 25 Heisman Trophy Power Rankings
Tyler Mason
Host · Writer
25) Jalon Daniels
Jalon Daniels (Kansas)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000
1) Carson Beck
Carson Beck (Miami)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1000
2) John Mateer
John Mateer (Oklahoma)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1000
3) Garrett Nussmeier
Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1000
4) Dante Moore
Dante Moore (Oregon)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1100
5) Arch Manning
Arch Manning (Texas)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1300
6) Gunner Stockton
Gunner Stockton (Georgia)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1600
7) LaNorris Sellers
LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1800
8) Drew Allar
Drew Allar (Penn State)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1800
9) Jeremiah Smith
Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1800
10) Devon Dampier
Devon Dampier (Utah)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1800
11) Cade Klubnik
Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2000
12) Jackson Arnold
Jackson Arnold (Auburn)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2000
13) Julian Sayin
Julian Sayin (Ohio State)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2000
14) Marcel Reed
Marcel Reed (Texas A&M)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
15) Tommy Castellanos
Tommy Castellanos (Florida State)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
16) Jayden Maiava
Jayden Maiava (USC)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000
17) Ty Simpson
Ty Simpson (Alabama)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3500
18) Sawyer Robertson
Sawyer Robertson (Baylor)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3500
19) Joey Aguilar
Joey Aguilar (Tennessee)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3500
20) Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
21) Beau Pribula
Beau Pribula (Missouri)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
22) Josh Hoover
Josh Hoover (TCU)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
23) CJ Carr
CJ Carr (Notre Dame)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
24) DJ Lagway
DJ Lagway (Florida)
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000
