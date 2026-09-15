Phil Steele Ranks the Top 20 Hardest Schedules in College Football for 2026

11. Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Team Profile
- Head Coach: Will Stein (1st Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Joe Sloan
- Defensive Coordinator: Jay Bateman
- 2026 Record: 1-1 (0-0)
Week 3 Opponent: Texas A&M
Will Stein’s first season as a head coach has generated a lot of excitement in Lexington, and there are plenty of reasons for UK fans to be optimistic. This season’s schedule is not one of those reasons. Phil Steele ranks Kentucky's schedule as the 11th-hardest. Of course, the Wildcats close the regular season with rival Louisville, and in the SEC, they don’t draw Mississippi State or Arkansas. On the plus side, they avoid Georgia and Texas, but Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida and Missouri are all on the slate.