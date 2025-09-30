Projecting the 12-Team College Football Playoff From AP Rankings
John Canady
Host · Writer
First Team Out G6: Memphis Tigers
AP Rank: Unranked (fourth among others receiving votes)
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AP Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2 Seed: Oregon Ducks
AP Rank: 2
3 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
AP Rank: 3
4 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels (SEC Champ)
AP Rank: 4
5 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners
AP Rank: 5
6 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies
AP Rank: 6
7 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions
AP Rank: 7
8 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers
AP Rank: 8
9 Seed: Texas Longhorns
AP Rank: 9
10 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
AP Rank: 10
11 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders
AP Rank: 11
12 Seed: South Florida Bulls (American Champ)
AP Rank: Unranked (first among others receiving votes)
Projected First Round Byes
Projected First Round Byes:
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Oregon
No. 3 Miami
No. 4 Ole Miss
Projected First Round Matchups
Projected First Round Matchups:
No. 12 South Florida vs. No. 5 Oklahoma
No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Texas A&M
No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 Penn State
No. 9 Texas vs. No. 8 Indiana
First Team Out: Georgia Bulldogs
AP Rank: 12
Next Team Out: LSU Tigers
AP Rank: 13
On the Bubble: Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12 Champ)
AP Rank: 14
First Team Out G6: Memphis Tigers
AP Rank: Unranked (fourth among others receiving votes)
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AP Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
John Canady