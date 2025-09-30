Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Projecting the 12-Team College Football Playoff From AP Rankings

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • First Team Out G6: Memphis Tigers

    AP Rank: Unranked (fourth among others receiving votes)

  • 2 Seed: Oregon Ducks 

    AP Rank: 2

  • 3 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    AP Rank: 3

  • 4 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels (SEC Champ)

    AP Rank: 4

  • 5 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners

    AP Rank: 5

  • 6 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies

    AP Rank: 6

  • 7 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions 

    AP Rank: 7

  • 8 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers

    AP Rank: 8

  • 9 Seed: Texas Longhorns

    AP Rank: 9

  • 10 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

    AP Rank: 10

  • 11 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders

    AP Rank: 11

  • 12 Seed: South Florida Bulls (American Champ)

    AP Rank: Unranked (first among others receiving votes)

  • Projected First Round Byes

    Projected First Round Byes:

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Oregon
    No. 3 Miami
    No. 4 Ole Miss

  • Projected First Round Matchups

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 South Florida vs. No. 5 Oklahoma
    No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Texas A&M
    No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 Penn State
    No. 9 Texas vs. No. 8 Indiana

  • First Team Out: Georgia Bulldogs

    AP Rank: 12

  • Next Team Out: LSU Tigers

    AP Rank: 13

  • On the Bubble: Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12 Champ)

    AP Rank: 14

  • First Team Out G6: Memphis Tigers

    AP Rank: Unranked (fourth among others receiving votes)

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Projecting the 12-Team College Football Playoff From ESPN’s Playoff Predictor

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Top 5 College Football Teams Right Now!

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Projecting the 12-Team College Football Playoff From ESPN’s Projections

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Projecting the 12-Team College Football Playoff From Coaches Poll Rankings

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

John Canady

2025 College Football Bowl Projections After Week 5

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Grant White

Ranking the 25 Teams Best Positioned to Make the College Football Playoff

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

ESPN's Updated SEC College Football Power Rankings Right Now

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

ESPN's Updated Big Ten College Football Power Rankings Right Now

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

On3's Top 10 Heisman Rankings After Week 5 of 2025 College Football Season

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Ranking 10 SEC Winners, Losers From College Football Week 5 Games

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

John Canady