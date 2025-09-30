Projecting the 12-Team College Football Playoff From ESPN’s Projections
John Canady
Host · Writer
Fist Team Out G6: Old Dominion Monarchs
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 15.6%
1 Seed: Oregon Ducks (Big Ten Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 86.9%
2 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 86.7%
3 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 69.1%
4 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 69.0%
5 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 68.5%
6 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 67.1%
7 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 56.1%
8 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 56.0%
9 Seed: Texas Longhorns
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 51.2%
10 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 46.2%
11 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 35.7%
12 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.8%
Projected First Round Byes
Projected First Round Byes:
No. 1 Oregon
No. 2 Ohio State
No. 3 Indiana
No. 4 Alabama
Projected First Round Matchups
Projected First Round Matchups:
No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Miami
No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
No. 9 Texas vs. No. 8 Georgia
First Team Out: Vanderbilt Commodores
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 42.6%
Next Team Out: Missouri Tigers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.8%
On the Bubble: BYU Cougars
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 35.2%
