NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Projecting the 12-Team College Football Playoff From ESPN’s Projections

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • Fist Team Out G6: Old Dominion Monarchs

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 15.6%

  • 2 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 86.7%

     

  • 3 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 69.1%

  • 4 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 69.0%

  • 5 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 68.5%

  • 6 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 67.1%

  • 7 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 56.1%

  • 8 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 56.0%

  • 9 Seed: Texas Longhorns

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 51.2%

  • 10 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 46.2%

  • 11 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 35.7%

  • 12 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.8%

  • Projected First Round Byes

    Projected First Round Byes:

    No. 1 Oregon
    No. 2 Ohio State
    No. 3 Indiana
    No. 4 Alabama

  • Projected First Round Matchups

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
    No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Miami
    No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
    No. 9 Texas vs. No. 8 Georgia

  • First Team Out: Vanderbilt Commodores

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 42.6%

  • Next Team Out: Missouri Tigers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.8%

  • On the Bubble: BYU Cougars

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 35.2%

MORE ARTICLES

