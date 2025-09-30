Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Ranking the 25 Teams Best Positioned to Make the College Football Playoff

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 25) Iowa State Cyclones

    Iowa State To Make the College Football Playoff: +490

  • 2) Oregon Ducks

    Oregon To Make the College Football Playoff: -1800

  • 3) Miami (FL) Hurricanes

    Miami Florida To Make the College Football Playoff: -430

  • 4) Alabama Crimson Tide

    Alabama To Make the College Football Playoff: -210

  • 5) Ole Miss Rebels

    Ole Miss To Make the College Football Playoff: -188

  • 6) Penn State Nittany Lions

    Penn State To Make the College Football Playoff: -170

     

  • 7) Texas Longhorns

    Texas To Make the College Football Playoff: -164

  • 8) Georgia Bulldogs

    Georgia To Make the College Football Playoff: -152

  • 9) Texas A&M Aggies

    Texas A&M To Make the College Football Playoff: -115

  • 10) Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Texas Tech To Make the College Football Playoff: +120

  • 11) Oklahoma Sooners

    Oklahoma To Make the College Football Playoff: +122

  • 12) Indiana Hoosiers

    Indiana To Make the College Football Playoff: +134

  • 13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Notre Dame To Make the College Football Playoff: +152

  • 14) LSU Tigers

    LSU To Make the College Football Playoff: +205

  • 15) Missouri Tigers

    Missouri To Make the College Football Playoff: +260

  • 16) Tennessee Volunteers

    Tennessee To Make the College Football Playoff: +265

  • 17) Michigan Wolverines

    Michigan To Make the College Football Playoff: +290

  • 18) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Georgia Tech To Make the College Football Playoff: +300

  • 19) South Florida Bulls

    South Florida To Make the College Football Playoff: +330

  • 20) Vanderbilt Commodores

    Vanderbilt To Make the College Football Playoff: +370

  • 21) Memphis Tigers

    Memphis To Make the College Football Playoff: +390

  • 22) Tulane Green Wave

    Tulane To Make the College Football Playoff: +390

  • 23) Arizona State Sun Devils

    Arizona State To Make the College Football Playoff: +390

  • 24) Florida State Seminoles

    Florida State To Make the College Football Playoff: +490

