Ranking the 25 Teams Best Positioned to Make the College Football Playoff
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
25) Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State To Make the College Football Playoff: +490
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State To Make the College Football Playoff: -2000
2) Oregon Ducks
Oregon To Make the College Football Playoff: -1800
3) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami Florida To Make the College Football Playoff: -430
4) Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama To Make the College Football Playoff: -210
5) Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss To Make the College Football Playoff: -188
6) Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State To Make the College Football Playoff: -170
7) Texas Longhorns
Texas To Make the College Football Playoff: -164
8) Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia To Make the College Football Playoff: -152
9) Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M To Make the College Football Playoff: -115
10) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech To Make the College Football Playoff: +120
11) Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma To Make the College Football Playoff: +122
12) Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana To Make the College Football Playoff: +134
13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame To Make the College Football Playoff: +152
14) LSU Tigers
LSU To Make the College Football Playoff: +205
15) Missouri Tigers
Missouri To Make the College Football Playoff: +260
16) Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee To Make the College Football Playoff: +265
17) Michigan Wolverines
Michigan To Make the College Football Playoff: +290
18) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech To Make the College Football Playoff: +300
19) South Florida Bulls
South Florida To Make the College Football Playoff: +330
20) Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt To Make the College Football Playoff: +370
21) Memphis Tigers
Memphis To Make the College Football Playoff: +390
22) Tulane Green Wave
Tulane To Make the College Football Playoff: +390
23) Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State To Make the College Football Playoff: +390
24) Florida State Seminoles
Florida State To Make the College Football Playoff: +490
