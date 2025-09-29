Coaches Poll Week 6: UGA, LSU, FSU Headline 7 Teams Sliding Down
John Canady
Host · Writer
7) TCU Horned Frogs | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 25
Current Rank: NR
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Penn State Nittany Lions | Trend: -4
Previous Rank: 2
Current Rank: 6
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) Georgia Bulldogs | Trend: -7
Previous Rank: 3
Current Rank: 10
3) LSU Tigers | Trend: -9
Previous Rank: 4
Current Rank: 13
4) Florida State Seminoles | Trend: -11
Previous Rank: 8
Current Rank: 19
5) Michigan Wolverines | Trend: -2
Previous Rank: 18
Current Rank: 20
6) USC Trojans | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 22
Current Rank: NR
7) TCU Horned Frogs | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 25
Current Rank: NR
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Penn State Nittany Lions | Trend: -4
Previous Rank: 2
Current Rank: 6
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 days ago
John Canady