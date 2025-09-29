Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Coaches Poll Week 6: UGA, LSU, FSU Headline 7 Teams Sliding Down

John Canady

Host · Writer

MORE ARTICLES

15 Teams Climb Coaches Poll Week 6: Alabama and Ole Miss Surge

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

John Canady

College Football Rankings: 9 Teams Fall in Latest AP Poll, LSU & UGA Out of Top 10

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

John Canady

College Football AP Poll 15 Teams Up: Ole Miss Top 5, Bama Top 10

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

John Canady

5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Week 5

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

TJ Inman

Ranking the 25 Teams Most Likely to Win the CFB Championship

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoffs Bracket After Week 5

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Does Texas Play Today? College Football Schedule for Longhorns' Next Game

NCAAF · 2 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Penn State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Nittany Lions' Next Game

NCAAF · 2 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Nebraska Play Today? College Football Schedule for Cornhuskers' Next Game

NCAAF · 2 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Clemson Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tigers' Next Game

NCAAF · 2 days ago

John Canady