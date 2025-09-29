Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

15 Teams Climb Coaches Poll Week 6: Alabama and Ole Miss Surge

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 15) Utah Utes | Trend: NR

    Previous Rank: Unranked

    Current Rank: 25

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) Miami Hurricanes | Trend: +3

    Previous Rank: 6

    Current Rank: 3

  • 3) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +7

    Previous Rank: 11

    Current Rank: 4

  • 4) Texas A&M Aggies | Trend: +4

    Previous Rank: 9

    Current Rank: 5

  • 5) Oklahoma Sooners | Trend: +2

    Previous Rank: 10

    Current Rank: 8

  • 6) Indiana Hoosiers | Trend: +3

    Previous Rank: 12

    Current Rank: 9

  • 7) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: +5

    Previous Rank: 16

    Current Rank: 11

  • 8) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +1

    Previous Rank: 13

    Current Rank: 12

  • 9) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Trend: +1

    Previous Rank: 17

    Current Rank: 16

  • 10) Vanderbilt Commodores | Trend: +3

    Previous Rank: 20

    Current Rank: 17

  • 11) Missouri Tigers | Trend: +1

    Previous Rank: 19

    Current Rank: 18

  • 12) Illinois Fighting Illini | Trend: +1

    Previous Rank: 23

    Current Rank: 22

  • 13) BYU Cougars | Trend: +1

    Previous Rank: 24

    Current Rank: 23

  • 14) Arizona State Sun Devils | Trend: NR

    Previous Rank: Unranked

    Current Rank: 24

