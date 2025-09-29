15 Teams Climb Coaches Poll Week 6: Alabama and Ole Miss Surge
John Canady
Host · Writer
15) Utah Utes | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 25
1) Oregon Ducks | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 5
Current Rank: 2
2) Miami Hurricanes | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 6
Current Rank: 3
3) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +7
Previous Rank: 11
Current Rank: 4
4) Texas A&M Aggies | Trend: +4
Previous Rank: 9
Current Rank: 5
5) Oklahoma Sooners | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 10
Current Rank: 8
6) Indiana Hoosiers | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 12
Current Rank: 9
7) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: +5
Previous Rank: 16
Current Rank: 11
8) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 13
Current Rank: 12
9) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 17
Current Rank: 16
10) Vanderbilt Commodores | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 20
Current Rank: 17
11) Missouri Tigers | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 19
Current Rank: 18
12) Illinois Fighting Illini | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 23
Current Rank: 22
13) BYU Cougars | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 24
Current Rank: 23
14) Arizona State Sun Devils | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 24
