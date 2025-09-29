5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Week 5

‌



The calendar is turning to October, and most teams have now played more than a third of their season, with narratives starting to emerge. Which five teams should be worried after five weeks of the 2025 college football season?

1. LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers lost at Ole Miss 24-19 and dropped to 4-1 and 1-1 in SEC play. Losing to Lane Kiffin’s Rebels on the road is not a significant cause for concern, but the general trendline for Brian Kelly’s LSU program should be setting off alarm bells in the bayou. LSU still struggles to run the ball effectively, as it averaged only 2.8 yards per carry. In addition, the hyped defense surrendered 484 yards as LSU was outgained 484-256. Garrett Nussmeier isn’t healthy, and he can’t carry the offense by himself against a schedule that still includes Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Oklahoma, and LSU’s win against Clemson is not going to hold near the weight they thought it would after the opening week victory.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State lost a classic on Saturday night, falling to the Oregon Ducks in two overtimes as transfer safety Dillon Thieneman snared a Drew Allar pass and called game in State College. Allar made some plays in the fourth quarter, but the lack of explosion on offense, particularly in big games, continues to hurt the Nittany Lions. Allar was only 14 for 25 for just 137 yards, and Penn State was outgained 424-276 by the Ducks at home. James Franklin is now just 1-15 against top-five teams while at Penn State and just 4-21 against top-ten teams. If the Nittany Lions are going to accomplish what they set out to do this season, that will need to change.

3. Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs were small favorites at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but after Saturday night, we have to say, Kirby Smart has an Alabama problem. Smart is now 1-7 against the Crimson Tide and 0-2 against Kalen DeBoer since he took over in Tuscaloosa. Perhaps more importantly, Georgia has faced two teams with relatively similar athletes to them this season: Tennessee and Alabama. Tennessee took them to the brink and was one field goal away from beating the Bulldogs in Knoxville. Alabama threw for 276 yards and outgained the Bulldogs by 40 yards while converting 13 of 19 third downs. Georgia ran it really well, but still lost, and they have upcoming games against Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas, and Georgia Tech.

4. Pittsburgh Panthers

The Pat Narduzzi era might be careening towards its inevitable conclusion. The Panthers have been shredded on defense in the two games they have played against power conference teams, with losses to West Virginia and Louisville after surrendering 393 yards through the air. Eli Holstein threw a pair of interceptions, and Pittsburgh let a 27-17 halftime lead slip away in the 34-27 loss to drop to 2-2. Pitt still has games against four ranked teams remaining and has no margin for error if they are to reach another bowl game.

5. Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado jumped out to a 14-0 lead against the No. 25 BYU Cougars and led 21-17 at the end of the third quarter before falling 24-21. Deion Sanders’s crew now sits at 2-3 and 0-2 in the Big 12. The most significant area of concern is undoubtedly the offense, as the Buffaloes can’t settle on a quarterback and are not finding any success after losing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Colorado gained only 291 yards and threw for just 119 yards. The Buffaloes were outgained both through the air and on the ground, and they did not record a sack at home. Colorado has games against TCU, Iowa State, and Utah upcoming, and a bowl game now appears unlikely.

