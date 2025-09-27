Does Nebraska Play Today? College Football Schedule for Cornhuskers’ Next Game

Does Nebraska Play Today?

No, the Nebraska Cornhuskers do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. The 'Huskers get their first bye a week after a tight loss to Michigan last week, dropping them to 3-1 on the season.

Nebraska gets back at it in seven days when it hosts the Michigan State Spartans in Week 6.

The Cornhuskers are longshots to win the Big Ten at +12500, and also for a National Championship, sitting at +60000.

What does the rest of Nebraska's schedule look like this season? Swipe through to see the full slate, plus a breakdown of each game they've already played in 2025.

