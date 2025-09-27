Does Nebraska Play Today? College Football Schedule for Cornhuskers’ Next Game
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Does Nebraska Play Today?
No, the Nebraska Cornhuskers do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. The 'Huskers get their first bye a week after a tight loss to Michigan last week, dropping them to 3-1 on the season.
Nebraska gets back at it in seven days when it hosts the Michigan State Spartans in Week 6.
The Cornhuskers are longshots to win the Big Ten at +12500, and also for a National Championship, sitting at +60000.
What does the rest of Nebraska's schedule look like this season? Swipe through to see the full slate, plus a breakdown of each game they've already played in 2025.
Michigan State at Nebraska
Week 6 | Oct 4, 2025 | 4:00 PM ET
Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska
Michigan State Odds to Win Big Ten: +30000Michigan State Odds to Make CFP: OTB Michigan State Odds to Win National Championship: +100000
Nebraska at Maryland
Week 7 | Oct 11, 2025 | Time: TBA
SECU Stadium | College Park, Maryland
Maryland Odds to Win Big Ten: +20000Maryland Odds to Make CFP: +5000 Maryland Odds to Win National Championship: +100000
Nebraska at Minnesota
Week 8 | Oct 17, 2025 | 8:00 PM ET
Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota Odds to Win Big Ten: +12500Minnesota Odds to Make CFP: +5000 Minnesota Odds to Win National Championship: +100000
Northwestern at Nebraska
Week 9 | Oct 25, 2025 | Time TBA
Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska
Northwestern Odds to Win Big Ten: OTBNorthwestern Odds to Make CFP: OTB Northwestern Odds to Win National Championship: +100000
Southern California at Nebraska
Week 10 | Nov 1, 2025 | Time: TBA
Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska
USC Odds to Win Big Ten: +1200USC Odds to Make CFP: +205 USC Odds to Win National Championship: +4000
Nebraska at UCLA
Week 11 | Nov 8, 2025 | Time: TBA
Rose Bowl | Pasadena, California
UCLA Odds to Win Big Ten: OTBUCLA Odds to Make CFP: OTB UCLA Odds to Win National Championship: +100000
Week 12: Nebraska Bye
Week 12 | Nov 15, 2025 | Bye
Nebraska Odds to Win Big Ten: +12500Nebraska Odds to Make CFP: +1800 Nebraska Odds to Win National Championship: +60000
Nebraska at Penn State
Week 13 | Nov 8, 2025 | Time: TBA
Beaver Stadium | University Park, Pennsylvania
Penn State Odds to Win Big Ten: +260Penn State Odds to Make CFP: -355 Penn State Odds to Win National Championship: +650
Iowa at Nebraska
Week 14 | Nov 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM ET
Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska
Iowa Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000Iowa Odds to Make CFP: +3000 Iowa Odds to Win National Championship: +75000
Week 1: Nebraska 20 - Cincinnati 17
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Nebraska 353 | Cincinnati 271
Passing Yards: Nebraska 243 | Cincinnati 69
Rushing Yards: Nebraska 110 | Cincinnati 202
First Downs: Nebraska 23 | Cincinnati 16
Third Downs: Nebraska 10-18 | Cincinnati 3-10
Fourth Downs: Nebraska 1-2 | Cincinnati 2-2
Turnovers: Nebraska 0 | Cincinnati 2
Time of Possession: Nebraska 39:30 | Cincinnati 20:30
Nebraska Leaders
Passing
Dylan Raiola: 33-42, 243 YDS, 2 TD
Rushing
Emmett Johnson: 25 ATT, 108 YDS (4.3 AVG)
Heinrich Haarberg: 2 ATT, 4 YDS
Janiran Bonner: 2 ATT, 4 YDS
Receiving
Nyziah Hunter: 6 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD
Dane Key: 6 REC, 51 YDS, 1 TD
Luke Lindenmeyer: 5 REC, 47 YDS
Cincinnati Leaders
Passing
Brendan Sorsby: 13-25, 69 YDS, 1 INT
Rushing
Brendan Sorsby: 13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TD
Tawee Walker: 7 ATT, 53 YDS
Evan Pryor: 5 ATT, 29 YDS
Receiving
Cyrus Allen: 5 REC, 41 YDS
Joe Royer: 3 REC, 11 YDS
Patrick Gurd: 1 REC, 6 YDS
Week 2 Nebraska 68 - Akron 0
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Akron 175 | Nebraska 728
Passing Yards: Akron 62 | Nebraska 494
Rushing Yards: Akron 113 | Nebraska 234
First Downs: Akron 13 | Nebraska 31
Third Downs: Akron 1-14 | Nebraska 8-10
Fourth Downs: Akron 1-2 | Nebraska 0-1
Turnovers: Akron 1 | Nebraska 1
Time of Possession: Akron 29:50 | Nebraska 30:10
Nebraska Leaders
Passing
Dylan Raiola: 24-31, 364 YDS, 4 TD
TJ Lateef: 6-7, 128 YDS
Jalyn Gramstad: 2-2, 2 YDS
Rushing
Emmett Johnson: 14 ATT, 140 YDS, 2 TD
Kwinten Ives: 4 ATT, 34 YDS, 1 TD
TJ Lateef: 2 ATT, 17 YDS, 1 TD
Receiving
Jacory Barney Jr.: 7 REC, 132 YDS
Nyziah Hunter: 4 REC, 82 YDS
Isaiah Mozee: 3 REC, 65 YDS
Luke Lindenmeyer: 3 REC, 44 YDS, 1 TD
Quinn Clark: 1 REC, 37 YDS, 1 TD
Keelan Smith: 3 REC, 35 YDS, 1 TD
Akron Leaders
Passing
Ben Finley: 7–21, 54 YDS
Michael Johnson Jr.: 2–2, 8 YDS
Rushing
Sean Patrick: 12 ATT, 64 YDS
Jordan Gant: 8 ATT, 31 YDS
Marquese Williams: 6 ATT, 24 YDS
Ben Finley: 3 ATT, 2 YDS
Receiving
Marcel Williams: 2 REC, 28 YDS
Cameron Monteiro: 1 REC, 16 YDS
Tim Grear Jr.: 1 REC, 9 YDS
Kyan Mason: 1 REC, 6 YDS
Israel Polk: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Myles Walker: 2 REC, 0 YDS
Conner Cravaack: 1 REC, –1 YDS
Week 3: Nebraska 59 - Houston Christian 7
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Houston Christian 167 | Nebraska 556
Passing Yards: Houston Christian 67 | Nebraska 362
Rushing Yards: Houston Christian 100 | Nebraska 194
First Downs: Houston Christian 11 | Nebraska 30
Third Downs: Houston Christian 4-14 | Nebraska 5-19
Fourth Downs: Houston Christian 2-2 | Nebraska 1-2
Turnovers: Houston Christian 2 | Nebraska 0
Time of Possession: Houston Christian 29:43 | Nebraska 30:17
Nebraska Leaders
Passing
Dylan Raiola: 15-21, 222 YDS, 2 TDTJ Lateef: 5-5, 126 YDS, 1 TD
Jalyn Gramstad: 3-3, 14 YDS
Rushing
Kwinten Ives: 12 ATT, 85 YDS, 1 TD
Emmett Johnson: 13 ATT, 78 YDS, 2 TD
TJ Lateef: 3 ATT, 15 YDS, 1 TD
Receiving
Dane Key: 4 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD
Cortez Mills Jr.: 3 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD
Jacory Barney Jr.: 3 REC, 22 YDS, 1 TD
Isaiah Mozee: 2 REC, 36 YDS
Houston Christian Leaders
Passing
Jake Weir: 11-18, 67 YDS
Rushing
Xai’Shaun Edwards: 13 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD
Darryle Evans: 14 ATT, 39 YDS
Jake Weir: 4 ATT, -27 YDS
Receiving
Ja’Ryan Wallace: 5 REC, 31 YDS
Deuce McMillan: 2 REC, 17 YDS
Tamarcus Gray Jr.: 2 REC, 13 YDS
