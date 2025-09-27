Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 11 minutes ago

Does Nebraska Play Today? College Football Schedule for Cornhuskers’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Week 4: Michigan 30 - Nebraska 27

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Michigan 391 | Nebraska 351
    Passing Yards: Michigan 105 | Nebraska 308
    Rushing Yards: Michigan 286 | Nebraska 43
    First Downs: Michigan 16 | Nebraska 23
    Third Downs: Michigan 4-12 | Nebraska 2-12
    Fourth Downs: Michigan 0-0 | Nebraska 2-3
    Turnovers: Michigan 1 | Nebraska 1
    Time of Possession: Michigan 36:43 | Nebraska 33:17

    Nebraska Leaders

    Passing

    Dylan Raiola: 30-41, 308 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT

    Rushing

    Emmett Johnson: 19 ATT, 65 YDS

    Mekhi Nelson: 3 ATT, 19 YDS

    Dylan Raiola: 7 ATT, -49 YDS

    Receiving

    Jacory Barney Jr.: 6 REC, 120 YDS, 2 TD

    Luke Lindenmeyer: 7 REC, 60 YDS

    Dane Key: 3 REC, 36 YDS

    Nyziah Hunter: 2 REC, 34 YDS

    Emmett Johnson: 5 REC, 32 YDS

    Heinrich Haarberg: 3 REC, 18 YDS, 1 TD

    Michigan Leaders

    Passing

    Bryce Underwood: 12-22, 105 YDS

    Rushing

    Justice Haynes: 17 ATT, 149 YDS, 1 TD

    Jordan Marshall: 6 ATT, 80 YDS, 1 TD

    Bryce Underwood: 8 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD

    Receiving

    Donaven McCulley: 3 REC, 39 YDS

    Semaj Morgan: 2 REC, 22 YDS

    Marlin Klein: 2 REC, 21 YDS

    Justice Haynes: 3 REC, 12 YDS

  • Michigan State at Nebraska

    Week 6 | Oct 4, 2025 | 4:00 PM ET

    Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska 

    Michigan State Odds to Win Big Ten: +30000 Michigan State Odds to Make CFP: OTB Michigan State Odds to Win National Championship: +100000

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • Nebraska at Maryland

    Week 7 | Oct 11, 2025 | Time: TBA

    SECU Stadium | College Park, Maryland 

    Maryland Odds to Win Big Ten: +20000 Maryland Odds to Make CFP: +5000 Maryland Odds to Win National Championship: +100000

  • Nebraska at Minnesota

    Week 8 | Oct 17, 2025 | 8:00 PM ET

    Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota 

    Minnesota Odds to Win Big Ten: +12500 Minnesota Odds to Make CFP: +5000 Minnesota Odds to Win National Championship: +100000

  • Northwestern at Nebraska

    Week 9 | Oct 25, 2025 | Time TBA

    Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska 

    Northwestern Odds to Win Big Ten: OTB Northwestern Odds to Make CFP: OTB Northwestern Odds to Win National Championship: +100000

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • Southern California at Nebraska

    Week 10 | Nov 1, 2025 | Time: TBA

    Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska 

    USC Odds to Win Big Ten: +1200 USC Odds to Make CFP: +205 USC Odds to Win National Championship: +4000

  • Nebraska at UCLA

    Week 11 | Nov 8, 2025 | Time: TBA

    Rose Bowl | Pasadena, California

    UCLA Odds to Win Big Ten: OTB UCLA Odds to Make CFP: OTB UCLA Odds to Win National Championship: +100000

  • Week 12: Nebraska Bye

    Week 12 | Nov 15, 2025 | Bye

    Nebraska Odds to Win Big Ten: +12500 Nebraska Odds to Make CFP: +1800 Nebraska Odds to Win National Championship: +60000

     

  • Nebraska at Penn State

    Week 13 | Nov 8, 2025 | Time: TBA

    Beaver Stadium | University Park, Pennsylvania

    Penn State Odds to Win Big Ten: +260 Penn State Odds to Make CFP: -355 Penn State Odds to Win National Championship: +650

  • Iowa at Nebraska

    Week 14 | Nov 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM ET

    Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska 

    Iowa Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000 Iowa Odds to Make CFP: +3000 Iowa Odds to Win National Championship: +75000

  • Week 1: Nebraska 20 - Cincinnati 17

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Nebraska 353 | Cincinnati 271
    Passing Yards: Nebraska 243 | Cincinnati 69
    Rushing Yards: Nebraska 110 | Cincinnati 202
    First Downs: Nebraska 23 | Cincinnati 16
    Third Downs: Nebraska 10-18 | Cincinnati 3-10
    Fourth Downs: Nebraska 1-2 | Cincinnati 2-2
    Turnovers: Nebraska 0 | Cincinnati 2
    Time of Possession: Nebraska 39:30 | Cincinnati 20:30

    Nebraska Leaders

    Passing

    Dylan Raiola: 33-42, 243 YDS, 2 TD

    Rushing

    Emmett Johnson: 25 ATT, 108 YDS (4.3 AVG)

    Heinrich Haarberg: 2 ATT, 4 YDS

    Janiran Bonner: 2 ATT, 4 YDS

    Receiving

    Nyziah Hunter: 6 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD

    Dane Key: 6 REC, 51 YDS, 1 TD

    Luke Lindenmeyer: 5 REC, 47 YDS

    Cincinnati Leaders

    Passing
    Brendan Sorsby: 13-25, 69 YDS, 1 INT

    Rushing
    Brendan Sorsby: 13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TD

    Tawee Walker: 7 ATT, 53 YDS

    Evan Pryor: 5 ATT, 29 YDS

    Receiving
    Cyrus Allen: 5 REC, 41 YDS

    Joe Royer: 3 REC, 11 YDS

    Patrick Gurd: 1 REC, 6 YDS

     

  • Week 2 Nebraska 68 - Akron 0

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Akron 175 | Nebraska 728
    Passing Yards: Akron 62 | Nebraska 494
    Rushing Yards: Akron 113 | Nebraska 234
    First Downs: Akron 13 | Nebraska 31
    Third Downs: Akron 1-14 | Nebraska 8-10
    Fourth Downs: Akron 1-2 | Nebraska 0-1
    Turnovers: Akron 1 | Nebraska 1
    Time of Possession: Akron 29:50 | Nebraska 30:10

    Nebraska Leaders

    Passing

    Dylan Raiola: 24-31, 364 YDS, 4 TD

    TJ Lateef: 6-7, 128 YDS
    Jalyn Gramstad: 2-2, 2 YDS

    Rushing

    Emmett Johnson: 14 ATT, 140 YDS, 2 TD

    Kwinten Ives: 4 ATT, 34 YDS, 1 TD

    TJ Lateef: 2 ATT, 17 YDS, 1 TD

    Receiving

    Jacory Barney Jr.: 7 REC, 132 YDS

    Nyziah Hunter: 4 REC, 82 YDS

    Isaiah Mozee: 3 REC, 65 YDS

    Luke Lindenmeyer: 3 REC, 44 YDS, 1 TD

    Quinn Clark: 1 REC, 37 YDS, 1 TD

    Keelan Smith: 3 REC, 35 YDS, 1 TD

    Akron Leaders

    Passing

    Ben Finley: 7–21, 54 YDS
    Michael Johnson Jr.: 2–2, 8 YDS

    Rushing

    Sean Patrick: 12 ATT, 64 YDS

    Jordan Gant: 8 ATT, 31 YDS

    Marquese Williams: 6 ATT, 24 YDS

    Ben Finley: 3 ATT, 2 YDS

    Receiving

    Marcel Williams: 2 REC, 28 YDS

    Cameron Monteiro: 1 REC, 16 YDS

    Tim Grear Jr.: 1 REC, 9 YDS

    Kyan Mason: 1 REC, 6 YDS

    Israel Polk: 1 REC, 4 YDS

    Myles Walker: 2 REC, 0 YDS
    Conner Cravaack: 1 REC, –1 YDS

  • Week 3: Nebraska 59 - Houston Christian 7

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Houston Christian 167 | Nebraska 556
    Passing Yards: Houston Christian 67 | Nebraska 362
    Rushing Yards: Houston Christian 100 | Nebraska 194
    First Downs: Houston Christian 11 | Nebraska 30
    Third Downs: Houston Christian 4-14 | Nebraska 5-19
    Fourth Downs: Houston Christian 2-2 | Nebraska 1-2
    Turnovers: Houston Christian 2 | Nebraska 0
    Time of Possession: Houston Christian 29:43 | Nebraska 30:17

    Nebraska Leaders

    Passing

    Dylan Raiola: 15-21, 222 YDS, 2 TDTJ Lateef: 5-5, 126 YDS, 1 TD

    Jalyn Gramstad: 3-3, 14 YDS

    Rushing

    Kwinten Ives: 12 ATT, 85 YDS, 1 TD

    Emmett Johnson: 13 ATT, 78 YDS, 2 TD

    TJ Lateef: 3 ATT, 15 YDS, 1 TD

    Receiving

    Dane Key: 4 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD

    Cortez Mills Jr.: 3 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD

    Jacory Barney Jr.: 3 REC, 22 YDS, 1 TD

    Isaiah Mozee: 2 REC, 36 YDS

    Houston Christian Leaders

    Passing

    Jake Weir: 11-18, 67 YDS

    Rushing

    Xai’Shaun Edwards: 13 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD

    Darryle Evans: 14 ATT, 39 YDS

    Jake Weir: 4 ATT, -27 YDS

    Receiving

    Ja’Ryan Wallace: 5 REC, 31 YDS

    Deuce McMillan: 2 REC, 17 YDS

    Tamarcus Gray Jr.: 2 REC, 13 YDS

  • Week 4: Michigan 30 - Nebraska 27

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Michigan 391 | Nebraska 351
    Passing Yards: Michigan 105 | Nebraska 308
    Rushing Yards: Michigan 286 | Nebraska 43
    First Downs: Michigan 16 | Nebraska 23
    Third Downs: Michigan 4-12 | Nebraska 2-12
    Fourth Downs: Michigan 0-0 | Nebraska 2-3
    Turnovers: Michigan 1 | Nebraska 1
    Time of Possession: Michigan 36:43 | Nebraska 33:17

    Nebraska Leaders

    Passing

    Dylan Raiola: 30-41, 308 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT

    Rushing

    Emmett Johnson: 19 ATT, 65 YDS

    Mekhi Nelson: 3 ATT, 19 YDS

    Dylan Raiola: 7 ATT, -49 YDS

    Receiving

    Jacory Barney Jr.: 6 REC, 120 YDS, 2 TD

    Luke Lindenmeyer: 7 REC, 60 YDS

    Dane Key: 3 REC, 36 YDS

    Nyziah Hunter: 2 REC, 34 YDS

    Emmett Johnson: 5 REC, 32 YDS

    Heinrich Haarberg: 3 REC, 18 YDS, 1 TD

    Michigan Leaders

    Passing

    Bryce Underwood: 12-22, 105 YDS

    Rushing

    Justice Haynes: 17 ATT, 149 YDS, 1 TD

    Jordan Marshall: 6 ATT, 80 YDS, 1 TD

    Bryce Underwood: 8 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD

    Receiving

    Donaven McCulley: 3 REC, 39 YDS

    Semaj Morgan: 2 REC, 22 YDS

    Marlin Klein: 2 REC, 21 YDS

    Justice Haynes: 3 REC, 12 YDS

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Does Clemson Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tigers' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Maryland Play Today? College Football Schedule for Terrapins' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Wisconsin Play Today? College Football Schedule for Badgers' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Michigan Play Today? College Football Schedule for Wolverines' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does North Carolina Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tar Heels' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Florida Play Today? College Football Schedule for Gators' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Miami Play Today? College Football Schedule for Hurricanes' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Oklahoma Play Today? College Football Schedule for Sooners' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Texas Tech Play Today? College Football Schedule for Red Raiders' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff