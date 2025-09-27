Does North Carolina Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tar Heels’ Next Game

‌



The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the North Carolina Tar Heels’ schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Does North Carolina Play Today?

No, the North Carolina Tar Heels do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. North Carolina gets its bye a week after losing to the UCF Knights to fall to 2-2 this season.

The Tar Heels face the Clemson Tigers in Week 6.

North Carolina sports the fourth-worst odds to win the Big Ten at +17500, and the Tar Heels are not even listed to win this season’s National Championship.

What does the rest of the Tar Heels’ schedule look like this season? Find out below.

Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

North Carolina Tar Heels 2025 College Football Schedule

Date Game Sept. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels 14, TCU 48 Sept. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels 20, Charlotte 3 Sept. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels 41, Richmond 6 Sept. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels 9, UCF 34 Sept. 27 Bye Oct. 4 vs Clemson Oct. 11 Bye Oct. 17 @ California Oct. 25 vs Virginia Oct. 31 @ Syracuse Nov. 8 vs Stanford Nov. 15 @ Wake Forest Nov. 22 vs Duke Nov. 29 @ NC State

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!