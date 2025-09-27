Live NowLive
NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

Does North Carolina Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tar Heels’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the North Carolina Tar Heels’ schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Does North Carolina Play Today?

No, the North Carolina Tar Heels do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. North Carolina gets its bye a week after losing to the UCF Knights to fall to 2-2 this season. 

The Tar Heels face the Clemson Tigers in Week 6.  

North Carolina sports the fourth-worst odds to win the Big Ten at +17500, and the Tar Heels are not even listed to win this season’s National Championship.

What does the rest of the Tar Heels’ schedule look like this season? Find out below. 

North Carolina Tar Heels 2025 College Football Schedule 

Date Game
Sept. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels 14, TCU 48
Sept. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels 20, Charlotte 3
Sept. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels 41, Richmond 6
Sept. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels 9, UCF 34
Sept. 27 Bye
Oct. 4 vs Clemson
Oct. 11 Bye
Oct. 17 @ California
Oct. 25 vs Virginia
Oct. 31 @ Syracuse
Nov. 8 vs Stanford
Nov. 15 @ Wake Forest
Nov. 22 vs Duke
Nov. 29 @ NC State

