Does Michigan Play Today? College Football Schedule for Wolverines’ Next Game

‌



The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Michigan Wolverines’ schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Does Michigan Play Today?

No, the Michigan Wolverines do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Michigan gets its bye a week after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers to improve to 3-1 this season.

The Wolverines face the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 6.

Michigan sports the fourth-shortest odds to win the Big Ten at +1100, and the Wolverines also have the 18th-shortest odds to win this season’s National Championship at +5500.

What does the rest of the Wolverines ‘ schedule look like this season? Find out below.

Michigan Wolverines 2025 College Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Michigan Wolverines 34, New Mexico 17 Sept. 6 Michigan Wolverines 13, No. 18 Oklahoma 24 Sept. 13 Michigan Wolverines 63, Central Michigan 3 Sept. 20 Michigan Wolverines 31, Nebraska 27 Sept. 27 Bye Oct. 4 vs Wisconsin Oct. 11 @ No. 21 USC Oct. 18 vs Washington Oct. 25 @ Michigan State Nov. 1 vs Purdue Nov. 8 Bye Nov. 15 @ Northwestern Nov. 22 @ Maryland Nov. 29 vs No. 1 Ohio State

