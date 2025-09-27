Does Wisconsin Play Today? College Football Schedule for Badgers’ Next Game
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Wisconsin Badgers’ schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.
Does Wisconsin Play Today?
No, the Wisconsin Badgers do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Wisconsin gets its bye a week after losing to the Maryland Terrapins to fall to 2-2 this season.
The Badgers hit the road to meet the Michigan Wolverines in Week 6.
Wisconsin sports the worst odds to win the Big Ten at +30000, and the Badgers are not even listed to win this season’s National Championship.
What does the rest of the Badgers ‘ schedule look like this season? Find out below.
Wisconsin Badgers 2025 College Football Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Aug. 28
|Wisconsin Badgers 17, Miami (OH) 0
|Sept. 6
|Wisconsin Badgers 42, Tennessee 10
|Sept. 13
|Wisconsin Badgers 14, No. 19 Alabama 38
|Sept. 20
|Wisconsin Badgers 10, Maryland 27
|Sept. 27
|Bye
|Oct. 4
|@ No. 19 Michigan
|Oct. 11
|vs Iowa
|Oct. 18
|vs No. 1 Ohio State
|Oct. 25
|@ No. 6 Oregon
|Nov. 1
|Bye
|Nov. 8
|vs Washington
|Nov. 15
|@ No. 11 Indiana
|Nov. 22
|vs No. 23 Illinois
|Nov. 29
|@ Minnesota
