Does Miami Play Today? College Football Schedule for Hurricanes’ Next Game

Does Miami Play Today?

No, the Miami Hurricanes do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Miami gets its bye a week after dominating the Florida Gators to improve to 4-0 this season.

The Hurricanes hit the road to meet the Florida State Seminoles in Week 6.

Miami sports the shortest odds to win the ACC at +105, and the Hurricanes also hold growing momentum in the odds to win this season's National Championship at +1500.

What does the rest of the Hurricanes' schedule look like this season? Swipe through to see the full schedule.

Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!