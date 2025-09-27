Does Miami Play Today? College Football Schedule for Hurricanes’ Next Game
John Canady
Host · Writer
Miami 26, Florida 7
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Florida 141 | Miami 344
Passing Yards: Florida 61 | Miami 160
Rushing Yards: Florida 80 | Miami 184
First Downs: Florida 7 | Miami 21
Third Downs: Florida 0-13 | Miami 8-16
Fourth Downs: Florida 3-6 | Miami 1-1
Red Zone: Florida 1-1 | Miami 4-4
Turnovers: Florida 0 | Miami 0
Time of Possession: Florida 23:30 | Miami 36:30
Miami Leaders
Passing
Beck: 17-30, 160 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INT
Rushing
Fletcher Jr.: 24 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD (4.8 AVG)
Brown: 16 ATT, 68 YDS (4.3 AVG)
Beck: 6 ATT, 0 YDS
Receiving
Brown: 4 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD
Lofton: 4 REC, 47 YDS
Toney: 4 REC, 36 YDS
Daniels: 4 REC, 23 YDS
Marion: 1 REC, 1 YD
Does Miami Play Today?
No, the Miami Hurricanes do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Miami gets its bye a week after dominating the Florida Gators to improve to 4-0 this season.
The Hurricanes hit the road to meet the Florida State Seminoles in Week 6.
Miami sports the shortest odds to win the ACC at +105, and the Hurricanes also hold growing momentum in the odds to win this season's National Championship at +1500.
What does the rest of the Hurricanes' schedule look like this season? Swipe through to see the full schedule.
Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
Miami at Florida State
Week 6 | Oct 4, 2025 | 7:30 PM ET
Doak Campbell Stadium | Tallahassee, FLFlorida State Win Total: 9.5 ACC Odds: +470 CFP Odds: +220
Louisville vs. Miami
Week 8 | Oct 17, 2025 | 7:00 PM ET
Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FLLouisville Win Total: 9.5 ACC Odds: +1000 CFP Odds: +570
Stanford vs. Miami
Week 9 | Oct 25, 2025 | TBD
Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FLStanford Win Total: 9.5 ACC Odds: N/A CFP Odds: N/A
5) Miami at SMU
Week 10 | Nov 1, 2025 | TBD
Gerald J. Ford Stadium | Dallas, TXSMU Win Total: 6.5 ACC Odds: +2000 CFP Odds: +1800
6) Syracuse vs. Miami
Week 10 | Nov 8, 2025 | TBD
Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FLSyracuse Win Total: N/A ACC Odds: +12500 CFP Odds: N/A
7) NC State vs Miami
Week 11 | Nov 15, 2025 | TBD
Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FLNC State Win Total: 6.5 ACC Odds: +8000 CFP Odds: N/A
8) Miami at Virginia Tech
Week 12 | Nov 22, 2025 | TBD
Lane Stadium | Blacksburg, VAVirginia Tech Win Total: 2.5 ACC Odds: +25000 CFP Odds: N/A
9) Miami at Pittsburgh
Week 10 | Nov 8, 2025 | TBD
Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FLPitt Win Total: 5.5 ACC Odds: +5000 CFP Odds: N/A
10) Miami 27, Notre Dame 24
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Notre Dame 314, Miami 324
Passing Yards: Notre Dame 221, Miami 205
Rushing Yards: Notre Dame 93, Miami 119
Penalties: Notre Dame 5–30, Miami 6–53
1st Downs: Notre Dame 17, Miami 19
3rd Downs: Notre Dame 4–9, Miami 5–14
4th Downs: Notre Dame 0–0, Miami 1–2
Total Plays: Notre Dame 58, Miami 69
Yards per Play: Notre Dame 5.4, Miami 4.7
Sacks (Yards Lost): Notre Dame 1 (7), Miami 3 (24)
Time of Possession: Notre Dame 24:52, Miami 34:04
Turnovers: Notre Dame 2, Miami 0
Red Zone: Notre Dame 3–3, Miami 4–6
Miami Leaders
Passing: C. Beck — 20/31, 205 YDS, 2 TD, 0 INT
Rushing: M. Fletcher Jr. — 16 CAR, 66 YDS, long 15 (4.4 AVG)
Receiving: M. Toney — 8 REC, 82 YDS, TD, long 28
11) Miami 45, Bethune-Cookman 3
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Miami 543, Bethune-Cookman 191
Passing Yards: Miami 344, Bethune-Cookman 99
Rushing Yards: Miami 199, Bethune-Cookman 92
Penalties: Miami 5–45, Bethune-Cookman 3–20
1st Downs: Miami 31, Bethune-Cookman 14
3rd Downs: Miami 7–11, Bethune-Cookman 2–11
4th Downs: Miami 0–0, Bethune-Cookman 0–2
Total Plays: Miami 59, Bethune-Cookman 64
Yards per Play: Miami 9.2, Bethune-Cookman 3.0
Time of Possession: Miami 28:05, Bethune-Cookman 31:55
Turnovers: Miami 0, Bethune-Cookman 1
Red Zone: Miami 5–5, Bethune-Cookman 1–2
Miami Leaders
Passing: C. Beck — 22/24, 267 YDS, 2 TD, 0 INT
Rushing: M. Fletcher Jr. — 11 CAR, 86 YDS, 2 TD, long 30 (7.8 AVG)
Receiving: M. Toney — 6 REC, 80 YDS, long 28
12) Miami 49, South Florida 12
Team Comparison
Total Yards: South Florida 332 | Miami 576
Passing Yards: South Florida 292 | Miami 371
Rushing Yards: South Florida 40 | Miami 205
First Downs: South Florida 15 | Miami 26
Third Downs: South Florida 7-19 | Miami 7-11
Red Zone: South Florida 2-3 | Miami 5-5
Turnovers: South Florida 2 | Miami 1
Miami Leaders
Passing
Beck: 23-28, 340 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT
Williams: 2-2, 31 YDS
Rushing
Fletcher Jr.: 16 ATT, 120 YDS, 2 TD (7.5 AVG)
Beck: 8 ATT, 42 YDS, 1 TD
Brown: 6 ATT, 20 YDS
Marion: 2 ATT, 15 YDS
Pringle Jr.: 5 ATT, 12 YDS
Williams: 1 ATT, -4 YDS
Receiving
Marion: 6 REC, 103 YDS
Toney: 4 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD
Daniels: 5 REC, 70 YDS, 2 TD
Moore: 2 REC, 37 YDS
Hill: 3 REC, 37 YDS
