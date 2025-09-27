Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

Does Miami Play Today? College Football Schedule for Hurricanes’ Next Game

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • Miami 26, Florida 7

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Florida 141 | Miami 344

    Passing Yards: Florida 61 | Miami 160

    Rushing Yards: Florida 80 | Miami 184

    First Downs: Florida 7 | Miami 21

    Third Downs: Florida 0-13 | Miami 8-16

    Fourth Downs: Florida 3-6 | Miami 1-1

    Red Zone: Florida 1-1 | Miami 4-4

    Turnovers: Florida 0 | Miami 0

    Time of Possession: Florida 23:30 | Miami 36:30

    Miami Leaders

    Passing

    Beck: 17-30, 160 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INT

    Rushing

    Fletcher Jr.: 24 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD (4.8 AVG)

    Brown: 16 ATT, 68 YDS (4.3 AVG)

    Beck: 6 ATT, 0 YDS

    Receiving

    Brown: 4 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD

    Lofton: 4 REC, 47 YDS

    Toney: 4 REC, 36 YDS

    Daniels: 4 REC, 23 YDS

    Marion: 1 REC, 1 YD

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Miami at Florida State

    Week 6 | Oct 4, 2025 | 7:30 PM ET

    Doak Campbell Stadium | Tallahassee, FL Florida State Win Total: 9.5 ACC Odds: +470 CFP Odds: +220

  • Louisville vs. Miami

    Week 8 | Oct 17, 2025 | 7:00 PM ET

    Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL Louisville Win Total: 9.5 ACC Odds: +1000 CFP Odds: +570

  • Stanford vs. Miami

    Week 9 | Oct 25, 2025 | TBD

    Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL Stanford Win Total: 9.5 ACC Odds: N/A CFP Odds: N/A

  • 5) Miami at SMU

    Week 10 | Nov 1, 2025 | TBD 

    Gerald J. Ford Stadium | Dallas, TX SMU Win Total: 6.5 ACC Odds: +2000 CFP Odds: +1800

  • 6) Syracuse vs. Miami

    Week 10 | Nov 8, 2025 | TBD

    Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL Syracuse Win Total: N/A ACC Odds: +12500 CFP Odds: N/A

  • 7) NC State vs Miami

    Week 11 | Nov 15, 2025 | TBD

    Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL NC State Win Total: 6.5 ACC Odds: +8000 CFP Odds: N/A

  • 8) Miami at Virginia Tech

    Week 12 | Nov 22, 2025 | TBD

    Lane Stadium | Blacksburg, VA Virginia Tech Win Total: 2.5 ACC Odds: +25000 CFP Odds: N/A

  • 9) Miami at Pittsburgh

    Week 10 | Nov 8, 2025 | TBD

    Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL Pitt Win Total: 5.5 ACC Odds: +5000 CFP Odds: N/A

  • 10) Miami 27, Notre Dame 24

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Notre Dame 314, Miami 324

    Passing Yards: Notre Dame 221, Miami 205

    Rushing Yards: Notre Dame 93, Miami 119

    Penalties: Notre Dame 5–30, Miami 6–53

    1st Downs: Notre Dame 17, Miami 19

    3rd Downs: Notre Dame 4–9, Miami 5–14

    4th Downs: Notre Dame 0–0, Miami 1–2

    Total Plays: Notre Dame 58, Miami 69

    Yards per Play: Notre Dame 5.4, Miami 4.7

    Sacks (Yards Lost): Notre Dame 1 (7), Miami 3 (24)

    Time of Possession: Notre Dame 24:52, Miami 34:04

    Turnovers: Notre Dame 2, Miami 0

    Red Zone: Notre Dame 3–3, Miami 4–6

    Miami Leaders

    Passing: C. Beck — 20/31, 205 YDS, 2 TD, 0 INT

    Rushing: M. Fletcher Jr. — 16 CAR, 66 YDS, long 15 (4.4 AVG)

    Receiving: M. Toney — 8 REC, 82 YDS, TD, long 28

    Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

  • 11) Miami 45, Bethune-Cookman 3

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Miami 543, Bethune-Cookman 191

    Passing Yards: Miami 344, Bethune-Cookman 99

    Rushing Yards: Miami 199, Bethune-Cookman 92

    Penalties: Miami 5–45, Bethune-Cookman 3–20

    1st Downs: Miami 31, Bethune-Cookman 14

    3rd Downs: Miami 7–11, Bethune-Cookman 2–11

    4th Downs: Miami 0–0, Bethune-Cookman 0–2

    Total Plays: Miami 59, Bethune-Cookman 64

    Yards per Play: Miami 9.2, Bethune-Cookman 3.0

    Time of Possession: Miami 28:05, Bethune-Cookman 31:55

    Turnovers: Miami 0, Bethune-Cookman 1

    Red Zone: Miami 5–5, Bethune-Cookman 1–2

    Miami Leaders

    Passing: C. Beck — 22/24, 267 YDS, 2 TD, 0 INT

    Rushing: M. Fletcher Jr. — 11 CAR, 86 YDS, 2 TD, long 30 (7.8 AVG)

    Receiving: M. Toney — 6 REC, 80 YDS, long 28

  • 12) Miami 49, South Florida 12

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: South Florida 332 | Miami 576

    Passing Yards: South Florida 292 | Miami 371

    Rushing Yards: South Florida 40 | Miami 205

    First Downs: South Florida 15 | Miami 26

    Third Downs: South Florida 7-19 | Miami 7-11

    Red Zone: South Florida 2-3 | Miami 5-5

    Turnovers: South Florida 2 | Miami 1

    Miami Leaders

    Passing

    Beck: 23-28, 340 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT

    Williams: 2-2, 31 YDS

    Rushing

    Fletcher Jr.: 16 ATT, 120 YDS, 2 TD (7.5 AVG)

    Beck: 8 ATT, 42 YDS, 1 TD

    Brown: 6 ATT, 20 YDS

    Marion: 2 ATT, 15 YDS

    Pringle Jr.: 5 ATT, 12 YDS

    Williams: 1 ATT, -4 YDS

    Receiving

    Marion: 6 REC, 103 YDS

    Toney: 4 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD

    Daniels: 5 REC, 70 YDS, 2 TD

    Moore: 2 REC, 37 YDS

    Hill: 3 REC, 37 YDS

  • Miami 26, Florida 7

    Team Comparison

    Total Yards: Florida 141 | Miami 344

    Passing Yards: Florida 61 | Miami 160

    Rushing Yards: Florida 80 | Miami 184

    First Downs: Florida 7 | Miami 21

    Third Downs: Florida 0-13 | Miami 8-16

    Fourth Downs: Florida 3-6 | Miami 1-1

    Red Zone: Florida 1-1 | Miami 4-4

    Turnovers: Florida 0 | Miami 0

    Time of Possession: Florida 23:30 | Miami 36:30

    Miami Leaders

    Passing

    Beck: 17-30, 160 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INT

    Rushing

    Fletcher Jr.: 24 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD (4.8 AVG)

    Brown: 16 ATT, 68 YDS (4.3 AVG)

    Beck: 6 ATT, 0 YDS

    Receiving

    Brown: 4 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD

    Lofton: 4 REC, 47 YDS

    Toney: 4 REC, 36 YDS

    Daniels: 4 REC, 23 YDS

    Marion: 1 REC, 1 YD

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Does Clemson Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tigers' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Maryland Play Today? College Football Schedule for Terrapins' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Wisconsin Play Today? College Football Schedule for Badgers' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Michigan Play Today? College Football Schedule for Wolverines' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does North Carolina Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tar Heels' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Florida Play Today? College Football Schedule for Gators' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Oklahoma Play Today? College Football Schedule for Sooners' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Texas Tech Play Today? College Football Schedule for Red Raiders' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football Week 5 Picks: B1GBets Big Ten Expert Best Bets

NCAAF · 18 hours ago

Danny Mogollon