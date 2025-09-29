Live NowLive
NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoffs Bracket After Week 5

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • #12 Seed - North Texas Mean Green

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: N/A

    National Championship Odds: +100000

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • #2 Seed - Oregon Ducks

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -1800

    National Championship Odds: +550

  • #3 Seed - Miami (FL) Hurricanes

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -450

    National Championship Odds: +1300

  • #4 Seed - Georgia Bulldogs

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -290

    National Championship Odds: +700

  • #5 Seed - Oklahoma Sooners

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +122

    National Championship Odds: +2000

  • #6 Seed - Alabama Crimson Tide

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -205

    National Championship Odds: +800

  • #7 Seed - Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +186

    National Championship Odds: +10000

  • #8 Seed - Penn State Nittany Lions

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -325

    National Championship Odds: +650

  • #9 Seed - LSU Tigers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -144

    National Championship Odds: +1400

  • #10 Seed - Texas Longhorns

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -164

    National Championship Odds: +750

  • #11 Seed - Indiana Hoosiers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +180

    National Championship Odds: +4000

